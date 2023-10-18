Sandoval pledges improvements to Title IX office as UNR moves to dismiss Fan case

University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval on Tuesday said again he was proud of the students who demonstrated alongside a campus groundbreaking last week. The statement was part of his annual State of the University address and came toward the end of a nearly hour-long speech.

“For me, the groundbreaking on Oct. 12, 2023, was one of the incredible moments in our university’s history,” Sandoval said. “It showed the passion of the student protesters who were demonstrating about an issue that they felt strongly about.” Video: UNR groundbreaking ceremony met by protest of alleged rape, sex trafficking

Dozens of protesters lined the street behind the groundbreaking ceremony’s podium to protest the university’s handling of sexual assault, harassment and discrimination cases. Among those cases is that of Feifei Fan, a professor in the mechanical engineering department who, in a lawsuit filed in December 2022, alleged she’d been raped and made a sexual slave by a superior in her department.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations and protest, Sandoval said college campuses remain “bastions of democracy” and that he was heartened to see student activism alongside a celebration of the university’s “transformational development”—construction of a new business building at the Mathewson Gateway project site.

Sandoval’s comments closed out a three-minute update on the school’s Equal Opportunity and Title IX office, which was bookended by university athletics and community partnerships updates. The Title IX office was the subject of last week’s student protest and has come under fire from students and others in the community for what they see as a lack of response, transparency and accountability from the office.

“I am fully aware, understand and acknowledge the concerns regarding these issues,” Sandoval said. “Working with the provost’s office, we have been very intentional in improving the performance of the Title IX office by substantially increasing resources to enhance the visibility, awareness and effectiveness of this office.” UNR faculty member launches GoFundMe, alleges decade of abuse and retaliation

Echoing comments he made last week, Sandoval said a new director joined the office this summer and additional staff are being hired. Comments he made earlier in his speech regarding fiscal challenges and cost of living pay increases seemed to also apply to plans for the Title IX office.

“We have to grow our way to success, not cut our way out of this challenge,” he said.

The Title IX office has four employees and a director. A job opening for another investigator was posted on UNR’s career board at the beginning of October. Sandoval said a consulting company has been hired to review the office’s operations and recommend best practices to improve its performance.

Some changes are already planned, including removing some identified barriers to reporting, and developing an annual report and public dashboard to disclose non-confidential program information.

“I promise you, we will make Title IX an office that works for everyone,” Sandoval said.

The release of Title IX data and increased staffing in the Title IX office are two items in a list of demands the members of Stand with Fei Fei, the student group that led the protest, issued in a press release. The group’s other demands, part of a 12-point list, included Sandoval’s resignation, the prosecution of anyone involved in misconduct, a special fund for victims, and investigation and disciplinary action for senior leadership in the mechanical engineering department.

A representative for the group said they would be working with ASUN, the campus’ undergraduate student government, to “write legislation regarding the situation.” However, no additional follow-up was provided, and the group’s leadership is choosing to remain anonymous.

UNR moves to dismiss Fan case

UNR attorneys last Thursday—the same day as the protest in support of Fan’s case—filed a motion in U.S. District Court to dismiss Fan’s complaint.

Attorneys argued that Fan, who is represented by patent attorney Ryan Cann, failed to follow court orders for filings, and several deadlines set by the court were missed. UNR attorneys also alleged the defendants weren’t properly served in the lawsuit.

This isn’t the first time Cann has failed to meet client deadlines. He received a public reprimand from the State Bar of Nevada in December 2021 for failing to file patents for clients who’d already paid half of his fees and for not returning their deposits immediately because he hadn’t used a trust account. Cann was reprimanded by the Bar two years prior, in October 2019, also for missing deadlines and failing to communicate with his client.

On Oct. 2, Fan launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of court fees, expert witnesses, investigators and “hiring skilled attorneys who specialize in cases like this.” The campaign raised $7,181 within two weeks but fell far short of her $100,000 goal.

On Oct. 17, Fan updated the fundraising page, saying she would refund supporters.

“I appreciate your support, but I’ve deeply disappointed myself,” Fan wrote. “I am unable [to] make any better changes; instead, I’m just dragging myself into an abyss, deeper and deeper, being severely tormented by reality. I hope that one day, when I’m strong, I can share all my painful struggles with you.”