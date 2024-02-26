The Oyster & Sushi Bar at Atlantis advances both space and cuisine (sponsored)

By Nora Heston Tarte

The cuisine at the Oyster & Sushi Bar on the Sky Terrace is as elevated as the restaurant, poised on the second floor of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa with a view overlooking the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Just one of Atlantis’ culinary achievements, the menu here is fresh and inventive, specializing in creative maki rolls and other Asian-inspired flavors.

The space was recently revamped to further elevate the atmosphere; this project is just one of the many new and exciting upgrades the AAA Four Diamond resort has recently completed.

Part of the Oyster & Sushi Bar renovations included a newly imagined lounge. The hostess stand was moved to the side of the restaurant nearest the elevators for a more convenient approach for casino guests. As soon as you step in, you’ll notice a swanky lounge area with plush white chairs and intimate tables. The other tables are lined up against the floor-to-ceiling windows proffering some of the best views in the city. The large central bar provides plenty of seating, as well.

Along the Sky Terrace’s west entrance, plant foliage was replaced with a prominent 600-bottle wine wall, illuminated and back lit to help the selections shine. Here, Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon, Rombauer Chardonnay and Moet Chandon Champagne are amongst standouts.

The show-stopping food represents a fusion of Asian cultures and the menu has been kept mostly intact. Chefs in white coats prepare meals in the open-concept kitchen, creating another spectacle for your viewing pleasure (if the windows overlooking the city weren’t enough). Favorites include fresh-baked bread bowls overflowing with steaming and savory clam chowder and lobster bisque as well as raw oysters and a variety of crab pots.

A new addition to the menu is the tempura asparagus. The deep-fried spears are cooked to perfection, soft enough to slice into, creating bite-sized portions of the delectable vegetable. Drizzled with a citrus aioli, this simple yet elegant dish is a personal favorite on the menu. The mixed vegetable and shrimp tempura are also new.

The calamari has long been a staple, as well, although the presentation has changed over the years. Here, instead of rings and tentacles, guests can bite into strips of delicious and soft octopus, deep fried to a crispy golden brown and served with a fresh lemon and two sauces to choose from—an aioli and a traditional cocktail sauce.

Either for an appetizer or an entrée (served with salad or soup), the updated lobster roll is one of Assistant Executive Chef David Holman’s favorites. Served in a New England-style, the dish relies on fresh Maine lobster and brioche toast as its base, keeping it both fresh and fun. Add a touch of mayonnaise, celery, celery salt and parsley, and you have a simple and delicious meal.

You may also want to start with one of the bar’s specialty cocktails. There’s no shortage of options here, and an interactive menu is placed on each table so you can explore the specials. The Seven Virtues will complement many dishes well, a Long Island tea of sorts with a modern twist. It’s strong, but flavorful, prominent in whiskey flavors. For a more straightforward cocktail, a Hennessey Sidecar comes recommended by staff, served in a martini glass.

When you’re ready to dive into the entrees, you won’t be disappointed by the restaurant’s more than 50 types of nigiri and maki sushi. Rolls include your basics, such as a philly roll made with smoked salmon and a California roll with surimi crab.

New menu items are sure to impress. The black dragon is flambeed tableside in a fiery presentation. The roll is a combination of salmon and asparagus topped with unagi (eel), black tobiko and unagi sauce. The treasure roll is another new favorite, a decadent display of crystal shrimp, avocado and lemon topped with salmon, grilled scallops, spicy mayonnaise, Dungeness crab, sriracha and unagi sauce, delicately arranged in the shape of a flower.

For those on a vegetarian diet, the veggie deluxe offers a flavor bomb—not what you’d expect from a vegetarian roll, which often get the reputation of being simple. Instead, this asparagus and mango laden dish is topped with slices of avocado and cucumber and drizzled in a sweet mango sauce, expertly presented.

In true Reno fashion, there is an AYCE (all-you-can-eat) option for both lunch and dinner, $29.99 per person from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and $39.99 from 4 p.m. until closing.

However, there are three new nigiri items that aren’t included in the AYCE menu. Available a la carte, the nigiri menu now offers albacore, black cod (gindara) and butter fish (escolar) served in the traditional nigiri style, allowing the high-end fish additions to stand-out on their own.

Every sushi meal deserves a sweet finish, and while the pie-style crème brulee and dark chocolate cake are both favorites, the newest dessert on the menu is a trio of mochi, featuring strawberry, chocolate and green tea flavors, perfect for sharing.

Once your meal is complete, stick around to play a few games. The Sky Terrace may have undergone a makeover, but the emphasis on high-end food and accessible play are still front of mind. Take your cocktail and enjoy a collection of slot machines gathered on the southern-facing wall or play video poker at the bar.

