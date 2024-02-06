Secretary of State: Number of active registered voters increased January

CARSON CITY – Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar reported this week an increase of 9,056 active registered voters during the month of January as compared to December. The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,933,056, showing an increase of less than a half percent.

Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 1,049 (0.17%). Democratic Party active registered voters statewide increased by 1,757 (0.30%). Republican Party active registered voters statewide increased by 6,749 (1.22%).

Of the 1,933,056 active registered voters in Nevada:

637,227 are Nonpartisan (32.96%)

595,943 are Democrats (30.83%)

559,743 are Republicans (28.96%)

84,120 are members of the Independent American Party (4.35%)

16,296 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.84%), and

39,727 are members of other minor political parties (2.06%).

Source: Nevada Secretary of State