35.4 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
GovernmentNewsTransportation

Schools, colleges closed Monday, February 5

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Old Reno Arch with snow. Trevor Bexon / THIS IS RENO.
Old Reno Arch with snow. Trevor Bexon / THIS IS RENO.

All Washoe County schools and the University of Nevada, Reno, are closed on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Hazardous weather and road conditions from snow have hindered transportation. Some residents in the Reno area are reporting as much as a foot of snow.

UNR campuses will also be closed.

“Due to weather and dangerous road conditions, non-essential University of Nevada, Reno operations and in-person classes will be suspended… Monday, Feb. 5,” a UNR news release noted. “This applies to all University facilities in Washoe County, Douglas County and Carson City. All web and web-live classes and remote operations will continue as scheduled.

The Redfield campus, Building A at 18600 Wedge Pkwy., and University of Nevada at Lake Tahoe’s Wayne L. Prim Campus have also suspended nonessential operations.”

TMCC posted on its website that it, too, canceled Monday’s classes. Western Nevada College and Carson City schools also announced closures. The governor’s office did not announce closures by the time this story was published. This story may be updated.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Events

Photos: Robotics competition showcases student talents

Eric Marks -
The FIRST Robotics Northern Nevada State Competition took place Saturday at the University of Nevada, Reno. The event marks the first Lego League Championship represented by 24 teams who battled out their skills in robotics.

State Charter School Board approves new school despite pushback from Washoe district

National organizations say Washoe County School District’s social media policy violates First Amendment

School district hires national search firm for new super, bypassing free, local option

Tougher Broncos bully Wolf Pack at Lawlor

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC