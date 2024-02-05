Schools, colleges closed Monday, February 5

All Washoe County schools and the University of Nevada, Reno, are closed on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Hazardous weather and road conditions from snow have hindered transportation. Some residents in the Reno area are reporting as much as a foot of snow.

UNR campuses will also be closed.

“Due to weather and dangerous road conditions, non-essential University of Nevada, Reno operations and in-person classes will be suspended… Monday, Feb. 5,” a UNR news release noted. “This applies to all University facilities in Washoe County, Douglas County and Carson City. All web and web-live classes and remote operations will continue as scheduled.

The Redfield campus, Building A at 18600 Wedge Pkwy., and University of Nevada at Lake Tahoe’s Wayne L. Prim Campus have also suspended nonessential operations.”

TMCC posted on its website that it, too, canceled Monday’s classes. Western Nevada College and Carson City schools also announced closures. The governor’s office did not announce closures by the time this story was published. This story may be updated.