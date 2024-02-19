Metcalf Builders marks completion of Hamilton Medical Facility in Reno (sponsored)

Metcalf Builders, an award-winning construction company in northern Nevada, announced today that the firm has completed construction of the Hamilton Medical facility in Reno, Nevada. Standing on 9.3 acres at 201 Edison Way, construction for this medical manufacturing facility began in May of 2022. Hamilton Medical consists of 101,819 square feet and includes a modern three-story office space, warehouse storage and an upper-level penthouse. The medical manufacturing section of the structure is equipped with the latest technology and specialized areas to support the production of advanced medical equipment. This marks the latest facility for Hamilton Medical, which was founded in 1983 in Switzerland and has over 605 property rights in more than 30 countries. “We are pleased to have worked on this outstanding project and are excited to see it come to fruition,” said Metcalf President & CEO Bryce Clutts. “We look forward to the positive impact that Hamilton Medical will have on the healthcare landscape in northern Nevada.”

About Metcalf Builders Metcalf specializes in commercial construction and construction management in both the public and private sectors. Since Metcalf's inception in 1994, its mission has been to create a full-service commercial construction company with professionals that have integrity and skills to achieve objectives through an open, interactive culture that fosters a team approach and a thorough understanding of clients' needs.

