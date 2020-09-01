Area’s first freestanding ER opens in Reno (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The ER at McCarran NW, an extension of Northern Nevada Medical Center, is now open to serve the Reno-Sparks community. The new freestanding emergency department (FED) will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is located at 10290 N. McCarran Blvd. in Reno next to Staples and Discount Tire. The new facility operates the same as a hospital emergency department, offering advanced technology and equipment to support a variety of emergency medical conditions.

“Our new facility expands access to care and provides a convenient option when seeking emergency services,” said Helen Lidholm, CEO of Northern Nevada Medical Center. “The FED will treat the same type of emergencies as a hospital emergency department, and we anticipate low wait-times.”

The ER at McCarran NW is staffed 24/7 by board-certified physicians and emergency-trained nurses, in addition to diagnostic imaging and lab technicians. The FED provides treatment for serious, sometimes life-threatening emergency medical conditions including abdominal pain, chest pain, respiratory distress, broken bones or dislocated joints, serious infections, injuries, stroke symptoms, and more.

The ER at McCarran’s pediatrics room. Image: Northern Nevada Medical Center

The facility will accommodate all ages from infant to senior, including a pediatric treatment room. In addition, the FED will have onsite diagnostic imaging including CT, X-Ray and ultrasound as well as a Laboratory services both available 24/7.

The FED broke ground in 2019 and was developed to address the lack of efficient access to emergency health care in the Northwest and surrounding neighborhoods. The 10,884 square-foot facility will primarily serve walk-in patients and is supported by local EMS provider, REMSA.

“This is a unique facility for our community that operates within and is held to the same quality standards as our hospital emergency department in Sparks,” said Travis Anderson, MD, ER Medical Director at Northern Nevada Medical Center. “During COVID-19, patients have expressed concern about using health care services. We want patients to know they can continue to safely receive care at either of our ER locations.”

To view online wait-times and learn more about emergency services at Northern Nevada Medical Center, visit nnmc.com/ER.

