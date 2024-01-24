45.6 F
No added jail time in kidnapping case after plea deal

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Stewart Handte, left, and Roger Hillygus in court on Sept. 22, 2023. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
A long-running case of alleged kidnapping by Roger Hillygus and former Mineral County Sheriff Stewart Handte may soon be resolved.

Handte and Hillygus, according to Deputy District Attorney Amos Stege, agreed to no contest pleas. They will get probation but no additional jail time. 

A guilty ruling by the court will follow a single no-contest plea to burglary, but probation will be served for up to three years. Other charges, such as kidnapping, will be dismissed.

“On or about August 8, 2019 … Stewart Handte and I did willfully and unlawfully enter a certain building known as Stone Valley Alzheimer’s Special Care Center … with the intent then and there to commit second degree kidnapping,” the signed plea memorandum notes. 

Hillygus further said he was responsible for committing acts of conspiracy and removing his mom from the facility.

The no-contest plea acknowledges a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years and a $10,000 fine. The District Attorney, however, agreed to recommend probation instead.

“I also agree that I will make full restitution in this matter,” Hillygus noted in the document. “My plea of nolo contendere is voluntary and is not the result of any threats, coercion or promises of leniency.”

Hillygus requested to stay in jail until sentencing because he said he had nowhere to go. Handte remains out but is required to wear an ankle monitor. District Court Judge Barry Breslow honored the request and told Hillygus that he needed to have a place to go after the March 24 sentencing hearing.

The pleas mean a week-long trial in the case has been canceled.

Watch last week’s hearing video by Our Nevada Judges

Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR and sits on the boards of the Nevada Press Association and Nevada Open Government Coalition.

