Maddie’s Month: A toast to love, hope and giving back (sponsored)

Embark on a heartwarming journey with ‘AboutTownDeb,’ Wild River Grille, and Tahoe Blue Vodka as we kick off 2024 with boundless generosity and love. Welcome to Maddie’s Month—a special occasion dedicated to the spirited memory of Madeleine Grace Watkins, affectionately known as “Bean.”

Maddie was a radiant presence, exuding kindness and warmth to everyone she encountered. Her love for frogs, passion for arts & crafts, and affectionate nature made her a cherished soul. Diagnosed with an aggressive ependymoma at the tender age of 7, Maddie fought ferociously, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts. Her radiant spirit continues to inspire us.

Throughout January, we invite you to join us in honoring Maddie’s memory with a spectacular event. Specialty Tahoe Blue drinks will grace the menu at Wild River Grille, with every penny earned while our Tahoe Blue vodka supply lasts devoted to the noble cause of the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.

But there’s more! The William N Pennington Foundation has graciously committed to doubling all donations until February 9th, amplifying the impact of your contributions. Each sip is not just a delightful experience; it’s a powerful gesture of support for children battling cancer.

Maddie’s dad, Tim, shares poignant thoughts: “Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation was instrumental in supporting us during her cancer journey. They allowed us to concentrate on Maddie and her care. She never left a visit to their offices without something special in her arms. Everyone there was so good to her.”

Scan to donate.

Let’s come together with open hearts, spreading joy and warmth in Maddie’s memory. Your participation in Maddie’s Month contributes to the mission of NNCCF, ensuring that more families receive the support they need during challenging times.

Call to action

Donate here: https://www.nvchildrenscancer.org/maddies-month/

Indulge in Tahoe Blue drinks at Wild River Grille throughout January, knowing that each sip extends a hand of hope to families facing the journey that Maddie and her loved ones endured. Join us in making a difference. Together, let’s share the love that Maddie showered upon everyone she met.

Cheers to Maddie’s Month—where every pour is a celebration of love, resilience, and the unwavering support of our community.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.