City boasts economic impact from arts investments

City of Reno officials said today a national study shows city investments into arts have generated an $85 million impact on the region. Visitors overwhelmingly indicate arts or cultural events are part of why they visit the area, the report notes.

“Arts and culture drive commerce to local businesses,” the report notes about national trends. “When people attend a cultural event, they often make an outing of it—dining at a restaurant, paying for parking or public transportation, enjoying dessert after the show, and returning home to pay for child or pet care. The typical attendee spends $38.46 per person per event, not including the cost of admission.”

Here at home, that dollar amount dips slightly—from $38.46 nationally to $38.13 in the city of Reno.

The arts also draw tourists.

“In the City of Reno, 13.4% of attendees are nonlocal visitors who traveled from outside Washoe County; they spend an average of $54.62,” the report notes. “Additionally, 81.7% of nonlocal attendees reported that the primary purpose of their visit was to attend the performance, event, exhibit, venue, or facility where they were surveyed.”

The $85 million economic impact includes nearly $49 million in spending by arts organizations, supporting about 1,700 jobs and providing $63 million in income to residents. Tax revenue also gets a boost.

Artown alone claims it generated in 2023 more than $33 million in economic impact.

Residents support arts and culture

Art and cultural events also help keep locals attending local events.

“When attendees were asked what they would have done if the event where they were surveyed had not been available, 44.8% of attendees who live in Washoe County said they would have ‘traveled to a different community to attend a similar arts or cultural activity,’” the report indicates.

The report also found arts and culture organizations are supported by residents and visitors, who agreed that arts and events inspire pride, that they would feel a sense of loss if arts or events were not available, and that arts venues are important to the community.

The “arts and economic prosperity study” was conducted by Americans for the Arts. The organization released a similar report in 2017 and reached many of the same conclusions.

“[The study] makes clear that when we fund the arts, we are investing in an industry that stimulates the economy, supports local jobs, and contributes to building healthy and vibrant communities,” the report notes.