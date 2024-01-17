45.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Courts & CrimeGovernmentNews

City attorney defends mayor against ethics complaint

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve during a meeting Dec. 14, 2022. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve during a meeting Dec. 14, 2022. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is scheduled to appear before the Nevada State Ethics Commission on Wednesday to consider an ethics complaint filed against her last year. New documents in the case provided to This Is Reno show the Reno City Attorney’s office is helping Schieve fight the complaint.

Schieve hired the McDonald Carano law firm to sue the Sparks private investigator who placed a GPS tracking device on her car. McDonald Carano also represents developer Toll Brothers.

“[Schieve’s] attorney (Partner Adam Hosmer-Henner) is employed with the McDonald Carano law firm,” the redacted complaint alleges. “On … February 22, 2023 the Reno City Council considered an agreement with Toll Brothers as a first step in the issuance of a $30 million bond for this company. Toll Brothers was represented by McDonald Carano law firm attorney (Partner Joshua Hicks).”

The complaint alleges Hicks and McDonald Carano’s Lindsay Knox lobbied the mayor, council and city staff for the bond issuance approval. It also alleges that Schieve did not disclose her relationship with the law firm.

Mayor Schieve faces new ethics complaint

“In failing to disclose her commitment in a private capacity to the firm, she violated this important transparency provision that the public relies upon to understand conflicts of interest,” the complaint continues. “Schieve should have abstained from voting on an item advocated for by her firm. However, from her position of leadership as the presiding officer, she cut off and limited discussion on the matter.”

The state ethics commission determined there was enough evidence for a full panel to determine whether she violated three state ethics laws.

VIDEO: Private investigator says tracking Reno mayor with GPS unit was ‘nothing personal’ 

“Schieve is required to disclose her commitment in a private capacity to McDonald Carano when Hosmer-Henner or other attorneys from McDonald Carano represent clients before the Council,” an attorney for the commission wrote. “Schieve did not disclose her commitment in a private capacity to McDonald Carano prior to acting on and voting on [the agenda item in question].”

The attorney, Elizabeth Bassett, further said Schieve’s failure to disclose was willful. She filed a motion for summary judgment in November, finding Schieve had one willful and one non-willful violation. She recommended a penalty of reprimand and ethics training. 

However, Assistant City Attorney Jonathan Shipman responded, “The undisputed facts show that Schieve does not have a ‘substantial’ business relationship with McDonald Carano. In addition, the undisputed facts show that Schieve had no duty to disclose because City Council action on [the agenda item] would not be reasonably affected by Schieve’s alleged commitment in a private capacity to the interests of Hosmer-Henner.”

A subsequent filing by both the commission and city, however, delineated that Hicks was not involved in communications with Hosmer-Henner and Schieve, “and Hosmer-Henner has not been and is not currently involved in any attorney-client communications between Hicks and Toll Brothers. Schieve does not know what financial, legal or client arrangement Toll Brothers has with Hicks or McDonald Carano.”

In December, the ethics commission’s executive director disputed the city’s claims. “The commission’s precedent required Schieve to disclose her commitment in a privacy capacity to McDonald Cararno,” Bassett noted again. “Schieve was required by [law] to disclose her commitment in a private capacity to McDonald Carano and determine whether her abstention on the matter was required. She failed to do so and therefore violated NRS 281A.420(1) and (3).”

Shipman again countered that the mayor was unaware she had to disclose the relationship.

It is unclear how the commission will vote tomorrow. The meeting may be viewed on YouTube starting at 10 a.m.: https://youtube.com/live/rSt6nAbz7Nw 

Schieve did not respond to a request for comment about the complaint.

Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR and sits on the boards of the Nevada Press Association and Nevada Open Government Coalition.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

Politics

Baran announces City Council run for Ward 1 (sponsored)

ThisIsReno -
Lily Baran today announced her candidacy for Reno City Council Ward 1. Baran is a dedicated community leader with a strong background in grassroots organizing.

Council to vote on $75,000 for a law firm to battle lawsuit by Council member Brekhus

City explores preservation, rehab of Lear Theater

City boasts economic impact from arts investments

This Is Reno’s top 10 news stories of 2023, part 1 of 2

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC