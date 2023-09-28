Mayor Schieve faces new ethics complaint

The Nevada Commission on Ethics this week posted online that a new ethics complaint was filed against Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.

The complaint was filed in April, and on Sept. 25, a review panel of ethics commissioners found enough evidence for the commission as a whole to determine if any ethical violations occurred.

“The Panel unanimously finds and concludes that the facts do establish credible evidence to support a determination that just and sufficient cause exists for the Commission to render an opinion in the matter…” the commissioners noted. The commissioners made that finding based on the complaint and Schieve’s response to the complaint.

This Is Reno requested a copy of the complaint from the commission, but it was not received by the time of publication.

One ethics commissioner, Amanda Yen, had to abstain from making a decision in the Schieve complaint because she works for the McDonald Carano law firm, which Schieve hired to sue the Sparks private investigator who placed a GPS tracking device on her car.

Schieve, in 2018, also was hit with an ethics complaint filed by her then-challenger for mayor, Eddie Lorton. Commissioners declined to pursue the complaint because of a lack of evidence.

This story is developing and may be updated.