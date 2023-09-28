75.4 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentNews

Mayor Schieve faces new ethics complaint

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.

The Nevada Commission on Ethics this week posted online that a new ethics complaint was filed against Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. 

The complaint was filed in April, and on Sept. 25, a review panel of ethics commissioners found enough evidence for the commission as a whole to determine if any ethical violations occurred.

“The Panel unanimously finds and concludes that the facts do establish credible evidence to support a determination that just and sufficient cause exists for the Commission to render an opinion in the matter…” the commissioners noted. The commissioners made that finding based on the complaint and Schieve’s response to the complaint.

This Is Reno requested a copy of the complaint from the commission, but it was not received by the time of publication.

One ethics commissioner, Amanda Yen, had to abstain from making a decision in the Schieve complaint because she works for the McDonald Carano law firm, which Schieve hired to sue the Sparks private investigator who placed a GPS tracking device on her car.

Schieve, in 2018, also was hit with an ethics complaint filed by her then-challenger for mayor, Eddie Lorton. Commissioners declined to pursue the complaint because of a lack of evidence.

This story is developing and may be updated.

Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

School district strategic plan receives $10 million approval

Education
School trustees on Tuesday received an update from consultants at Performance Fact on the ongoing strategic plan.  

Despite toxic mold and ‘years of neglect,’ city manager admits no insurance claims filed for Community Assistance Center 

Government
Much of the discussion at Wednesday’s Reno City Council meeting was about the city's former homeless shelter and its dilapidation following “years of neglect.” 

Veteran-focused activities aren’t limited to Veterans Day (opinion)

Events
In the lead-up to Veteran's Day on Nov. 11, several newsworthy events are happening soon that affect our veterans. 

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Washoe teacher arrested on felony charges

Courts & Crime
Washoe County School District police on Thursday arrested 32-year-old Hug High School teacher Ryley Coker on felony charges.

Sheriff’s detectives sue Reno Police Department, former chief

Courts & Crime
A Washoe County Sheriff’s deputy and an investigator with the district attorney’s office last week filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Reno Police Department and former Police Chief Jason Soto.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC