Washoe County holds workshop for code changes allowing for accessory dwelling units

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Washoe County Commission chambers in Reno, Nevada. Image: Bob Conrad.
Washoe County officials have announced a public workshop to deliberate on proposed amendments to county codes. 

Proposed changes aim to modify the requirements for detached accessory dwelling units within the unincorporated county, excluding Reno and Sparks. The proposed amendments seek to update requirements for both attached and detached accessory dwelling units while introducing a new minor accessory dwelling unit use type.

Officials said the amendments aim to balance development and zoning regulations in these areas.

The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Dec.  14, from 5 to 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://washoecounty-gov.zoom.us/j/99288408917, with the Meeting ID: 992 884 089 17.

County officials said one of the objectives behind these proposed amendments is to bolster Washoe County’s affordable housing efforts, aligning development regulations with the community’s evolving needs.

For those seeking clarification or information on meeting requirements, the county staff planner for the project, Kat Oakley, can be contacted at 775-328-3628 or [email protected].

Source: Washoe County

