Video: Hundreds of families in need of holiday assistance

By Michelle Baker

The Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS) is hosting its adopt-a-family holiday program for the ninth consecutive year. Due to increased applications this year, WACCS is still seeking donations for about 185 families waiting to be adopted.

Their adopt adopt-a-family program has the lowest barrier to entry in the community and does not require proof of income to be eligible. They do require proof of guardianship.

“Making Christmas something so special for somebody who really wouldn’t be able to provide this for their children is a magical experience,” Co-Executive Director Alex Nevarez said.

In 2022, WACCS opened up applications for the program throughout the entire month of November.

“Last year, we had a record number of 350 families apply,” Co-Executive Director Junella Zuniga said. This year, they had 283 families apply in half that amount of time.

Zuniga said that the increased need this year is representative of the decreasing social safety nets offered by the government. She noted that cuts in programs like Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, are directly increasing the need for programs like WACCS offers, including the holiday adopt-a-family program.

All 283 families have filled out their wishlists through WACCS, and the center is still looking for 185 families to be adopted before December 22, 2023.

If community members can’t adopt a whole family, the center accepts gifts like new clothes, toys and gifts for teenagers and mothers. Other volunteering opportunities are available, such as their “wrapping party,” where volunteers meet at the center and wrap the gifts for the families before Christmas. Interested people can call the center or check out their website for more information on how to volunteer this holiday season.

The center serves women and families from the community at or below 185% of the poverty level. Their clientele primarily comprises single moms, refugees, immigrants and survivors of domestic violence. The center aims to keep a low barrier of entry in the community for those in need.

WACCS’s other services include a diaper bank and free education courses, including English as a second language and high school equivalency courses. They also offer essential items like food and cleaning and hygiene supplies.

https://waccs.org/

(775) 825-7395