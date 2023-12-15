National Judicial College’s 60th anniversary celebration in Las Vegas (sponsored)

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, The National Judicial College (NJC) celebrated its 60th Anniversary at Resorts World in Las Vegas. The NJC is based in Northern Nevada, securing its permanent home at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The afternoon program included three Continuing Legal Education (CLE) programs focusing on Artificial Intelligence: AI in the Legal Practice, Law Enforcement, the Judiciary and Government and Public Awareness. Prominent speakers that participated in ‘Conversation about the Future of AI’ included Hon. Linda Bell, Justice with the Nevada Supreme Court, and David Freeman Engstrom, LSVF professor in law and co-director of the Deborah L. Rhode Center on the Legal Profession at Stanford Law School.

An awards ceremony recognized several Nevadans with the Making the World a More Just Place Award. Awardees included Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr., former president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, Richard Bryan, former Nevada senator, Marvin D. Carr, director of strategic initiatives of Walmart, Richard A. Harris, founding partner of Richard Harris Law Firm, the late Sam Lionel and Lexy Lionel, philanthropists, and Melissa Piasecki, senior associate dean, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

About the National Judicial College

Created 60 years ago at the recommendation of a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, The National Judicial College (NJC) has remained the national leader in judicial education and is the only educational institution in the United States that teaches courtroom skills to judges of all kinds from all over the country, Indian Country and abroad. The College serves as the one place where judges can meet to improve the delivery of justice and advance the rule of law through a disciplined process of professional study and collegial dialogue. The categories of judges served by this nonprofit and nonpartisan institution, based in Reno, Nevada, since 1964, decide more than 95 percent of cases in the United States. More information on The National Judicial College can be accessed on its website, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.