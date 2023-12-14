39.9 F
Travelers advised to drive with caution near wild horses

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Wild Horses at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
During this upcoming holiday season, Least Resistance Training Concepts (LRTC), the area’s volunteer large-animal technical rescue team, wishes to remind everyone living in Wild Horse Country and their holiday guests to drive cautiously. At this time of year, nightfall comes early, and wild horses and other livestock can be hard to see. 

Out-of-town holiday visitors may not be familiar with our area’s open range situation, and wild horses and livestock can be encountered on many roadways. This can occur with little to no warning.

LRTC responds to large animal versus vehicle collisions around our service area. At this time, drivers in the southeast portion of Reno should pay particular attention to this notice as the problem is most acute there.

Recommendations:

  • Residents, no matter where they live in wild horse country, should explain to their holiday guests the need to watch for wild horses on roadways. This is especially important on the perimeter of any open range.
  • Look for wild horse warning traffic signs along roadways.
  • Look for signs of wild horses in the area, such as horse manure on roadways.
  • Reduce your speed, especially during the night.
  • If you are in an incident with a wild horse, dial 911 and the Wild Horse Hotline at 775-352-3944.
  • When you see horses on a roadway, watch for law enforcement and volunteer responders.
  • Do not slow down or stop in traffic lanes to sightsee. Move past the area safely and at a low speed. 

Call the Wild Horse Hotline 775-352-3944 if horses are in a dangerous area. LRTC responds when BLM, Tribal and state wild horses, as well as open-range domestic livestock, pose a danger to the public or themselves.

Source: LRTC.

