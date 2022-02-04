City, NDOT to discuss Virginia Range horses at upcoming community meeting

The Virginia Range herd of wild horses has been a called problematic for a number of years. The herd, which in 2020 numbered around 3,000, has wandered close to highways and homes, creating dangers for drivers from USA Parkway east of Reno to Dayton, Pleasant Valley, south Reno near Geiger Grade, and beyond.

Officials from the City of Reno, Washoe County, Nevada Department of Transportation and Wild Horse Connection will host a community informational session Thursday, Feb. 10 to discuss the herd and what the partners are doing to improve safety for people and horses.

Wild Horse Connection was tapped by the Nevada Department of Agriculture to manage the herd.

The informational session will be virtual, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will include opportunities for community members to provide feedback and suggestions. City officials said written questions can be submitted in advance through an online form.

Register for the virtual meeting here.