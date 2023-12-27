Communicator of the year: Susan Enfield

Editor’s note: It’s become our annual custom to spotlight our top stories and photos as the year draws to a close. It’s also time for us to discuss how we feel about these reports.

Washoe County School Superintendent Susan Enfield breezed into town with a big mission and promise. She said she was in her new job for the long haul. Less than two years later, family matters allegedly had her announcing her resignation and moving back to Washington state, from where she came.

It’s too bad. She followed a string of incompetent, uninspiring and partially effective superintendents. Enfield quickly went to work. She had an off-putting start with us, however. School district PR folks in Enfield’s first days on the job offered us a strict 15-minute interview in 2022.

“She has cleared from 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in her calendar next Monday, July 25, to provide 10-15 minutes for This Is Reno to conduct an interview here at the Admin office on 9th Street. We can accommodate an in-person, Zoom, or telephone interview—whatever is most convenient for you,” the school district’s Vickie Campbell wrote.

We declined.

“I can’t think of anything of substance that would be garnered from a 10 min. conversation, so until we can lock [in] a half hour, we’ll decline at this point,” publisher Bob Conrad responded. “Our podcast alone is a half hour, so a 10 min. conversation is essentially pointless on our end.”

Less than a month later, Enfield came to our office, sat in front of a mic and did something remarkable, unlike any superintendent we’ve dealt with: She answered questions.

Listen to the interview here: PODCAST: Meet the new superintendent of schools.

But answering questions and having a dialogue with the news media is not an abnormality to be celebrated. That’s a leader’s job.

What impressed us most about Enfield is her willingness to acknowledge problems in the district. More so, she did what school district attorney only a few years prior said violated school policies: She showed up to a rally for education in advance of the 2023 legislative session. And she spoke with passion. Other trustees also joined her. The teachers union supported her.

“Shame on us,” she decried, speaking about the lack of adequate public education funding.

Leaders show up. They inspire others to rally around a cause. They take responsibility, even for things that are not directly their fault. They don’t hide mistakes. They advocate. They take risks. They take heat. To our recollection, what Enfield brought to the table has never happened in our community; longstanding super Paul Dugan, years ago, was pretty decent, however.

If the past trajectory in local public education is any indication, we will likely not see another Susan Enfield soon. She was what the Washoe County School District needed.

Alas, it simply was not meant to be, for whatever reason. Or perhaps it’s another case of why we can’t have nice things in the Biggest Little City.

Her openness and leadership will be missed.

