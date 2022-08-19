PODCAST: Meet the new superintendent of schools

Dr. Susan Enfield has been in Reno for just short of two months, and already she is making changes to the Washoe County School District.

As the new superintendent of schools, Enfield has generated optimism by saying in part she wants the district to own its mistakes and celebrate its successes.

In this show, we chat with Enflield about the future of the district and what she hopes to accomplish.

The This is Reno radio show can be heard on Sunday mornings on KWNK Community Radio at 97.7 FM on your favorite podcast player.

Listen below and subscribe here: https://thisisreno.buzzsprout.com