54.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
NewsUniversity

UNR launches Title IX dashboard in response to allegations

By: Kristen Hackbarth

Date:

Protesters lined Ninth Street across from the University of Nevada, Reno and a groundbreaking for the university's new business building to demonstrate against sexual harassment and discrimination, among other claims, and what they say are failures of the Title IX office. Oct. 12, 2023 in Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno
Protesters lined Ninth Street across from the University of Nevada, Reno and a groundbreaking for the university's new business building to demonstrate against sexual harassment and discrimination, among other claims, and what they say are failures of the Title IX office. Oct. 12, 2023 in Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

The administration at the University of Nevada, Reno this week said it took a step toward increased transparency for its Title IX and Equal Opportunity investigations by launching a new online reporting dashboard. 

The dashboard provides a monthly snapshot of the number of open cases, reports received and formal investigations, along with details on the types of cases and the genders and campus roles of both the person who filed the report and the person accused of the misbehavior.

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits gender discrimination in education settings that receive federal financial support. UNR has faced angry public criticism for allegedly burying complaints filed with the Title IX office and refusing to release non-confidential public records. Lawsuits against the university cite what complainants call a useless Title IX process.

In October, the office reported 43 open cases and four formal investigations. It also received 23 new reports. The bulk of the reports were filed by students, most of them female. The majority of the complaints—61%—also allege a female was the person accused. Just over half of the complaints have been filed against faculty, but students and staff are also among the accused.

None of the office’s investigations were completed in October, so there’s no data on the number of violations found.

Screenshot of a pie chart included on UNR's Title IX reporting dashboard showing the percentage of open cases by type of complaint.
Screenshot of a pie chart included on UNR’s Title IX reporting dashboard showing the percentage of open cases by type of complaint.

Public access to a reporting dashboard was one of several promises made by UNR President Brian Sandoval to improve operations and transparency in the Title IX office during his Oct. 18 State of the University address. Other pledges included increasing staffing, removing barriers to reporting incidents and issuing an annual report on Title IX investigations.

A week before Sandoval’s speech, students protested against the university during a groundbreaking ceremony accusing Sandoval, university leadership and the Title IX office of failing to be transparent about rape, assault and discrimination complaints.

Video: UNR groundbreaking ceremony met by protest of alleged rape, sex trafficking

UNR’s Title IX office has four investigators in addition to its executive director. University spokesperson Scott Walquist said UNR is hiring an additional investigator in the office.

“After the fifth investigator is hired, we will evaluate if additional investigators are needed given the case load, and explore hiring more investigators,” Walquist said. 

More changes were made to the Title IX pages on UNR’s website in recent weeks, including the removal of the staff page. Instead, Director Zeva Edmonson’s is the only contact listed with a general office email and phone number posted to the office’s main page. A link to file a report is listed directly below that. 

A screenshot of UNR’s Title IX investigators and specialists as posted on the UNR website Oct. 12, 2023. Their names and contact information have since been removed.

Sandoval’s pledge and the numerous changes to Title IX operations at UNR come after numerous lawsuits have been filed alleging sexual abuse and harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth is a freelance editor and communications professional with more than 20 years’ experience working in marketing, public relations and communications in northern Nevada. Kristen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in photography and minor in journalism and has a Master of Science in Management and Leadership. She also serves as director of communications for Nevada Cancer Coalition, a statewide nonprofit. Though she now lives in Atlanta, she is a Nevadan for life and uses her three-hour time advantage to get a jump on the morning’s news.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

School district looks to extinguish campus vaping

Education
Washoe’s Safe and Healthy Schools Commission shared data and suggestions on how to reduce vaping within schools during Tuesday’s Washoe County School District Board of Trustees meeting. 

Nevada settles lawsuits with injured inmate firefighters, stripsearched woman

Courts & Crime
Nevada agreed to pay $340,000 to inmate firefighters who alleged they were denied medical care leading to second-degree burns and socks melting to their feet.

County: Commissioners approve new master plan

Government
Washoe County’s new master plan took three years to complete and was approved Tuesday by the Board of County Commissioners.

Popular

Nevada to resume procedural Medicaid disenrollments in January

Government
Medicaid “unwinding” began in June in Nevada with the end of pandemic-era requirements that states continue coverage for people enrolled in Medicaid without requalification. In the six months since, Nevada had the nation’s highest procedural termination rate, according to the report that used data from health policy research organization KFF.

New court filings describe ‘toxic’ work environment, culture of ‘fear and mistrust’ at UNR 

Courts & Crime
Documents filed last week as part of a harassment lawsuit against the University of Nevada, Reno reveal more about the alleged toxic environment within the university’s communication studies department.  

24 Nevada charter schools are underperforming

Education
Two dozen charter schools have been flagged as academically underperforming after the state issued its first ratings since the onset of the pandemic.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC