38.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EventsNews

This Is Reno teams up with the Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality for Giving Tuesday

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Our Place welcome sign. Image courtesy of RISE and used with permission.
Our Place welcome sign. Image courtesy of RISE and used with permission.

This Is Reno is partnering with the Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality for 2023’s Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign.

“For every new $100 subscription to This Is Reno, 30% will be donated to RISE to help support the OUR Place emergency shelter for women and families,” This Is Reno’s Bob Conrad said. “OUR Place is one of many local efforts to help those in need, and we are grateful to partner with RISE this year.”

RISE is peer-driven, according to the nonprofit’s Executive Director, Ben Castro. “Through almost a decade of working with our neighbors who live outside, we have found that they are capable, resourceful, creative and resilient people.”

“Life is about living, not just surviving, and we recognize that when individuals are trusted and invested in, they thrive,” Castro added.

RISE’s OUR Place shelter is operated in partnership with Washoe County. It is a low-barrier emergency shelter designed to provide a warm, safe, home-like environment where guests feel welcomed and wanted.  

“This approach is meant to remove the stigma of poverty and provide a conducive space for healing and growth,” Castro added. 

Support for journalism also important

News outlets are shrinking and dying every day in America, and research has shown that when that happens, politicians and local governments engage in more corruption because they know community members are not informed of their activities. 

“This Is Reno is one of the only local news media outlets consistently reporting on most all school board, county commission and Reno City Council meetings,” Conrad added. “Reader support is the only way for local journalism not only to be sustained but also independent. Paying subscribers get access to all of our original reporting and help reduce reliance on advertising.”

New subscribers can support both efforts by signing up here: https://thisisreno.com/rise/

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC