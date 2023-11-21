PBS Reno now available on Hulu + Live TV 

PBS Reno this week announced that it is now live streaming on Hulu + Live TV. Hulu + Live TV’s subscribers will have access to PBS Reno’s content from locally produced shows, educational series and PBS shows such as PBS NewsHour, Frontline, Antiques Roadshow, Masterpiece and more.

“We are thrilled to add Hulu to our ever-expanding live TV streaming services,” said Megan Myers of PBS Reno. “As more and more households look to digital streaming offerings, this announcement is part of our commitment to meet audiences where they are with the national PBS programming and award-earning local content they know and love.”

PBS in May announced the partnership in which participating stations in more the 300 markets would become available on Hulu + Live TV in the following months, with the full launch slated for completion by the end of 2023.

“We are so pleased that PBS has entered into this agreement with Hulu,” said Kurt Mische, PBS Reno president and CEO. “Locally, it provides that much more access for viewers who use this popular platform. At PBS Reno, we want to be available anywhere and everywhere at any time on any device our viewers choose to use.”

Source: PBS.