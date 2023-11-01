Military briefs around Northern Nevada

Week of October 29

Veterans Day parade

The annual Veterans Day Parade in Virginia City is on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on C Street.

To participate, complete the online event form by going to https://visitvirginiacitynv.com/parade-entry-form/.

The annual Veterans Day Parade Reno is on Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m. in downtown Reno.

This year’s theme is “Service.” There’s a great honor in serving to protect our way of life and the Constitution of the United States of America.

Veterans Day breakfast

The Carson City Elks Lodge 2177 and RSVP are having their third annual Veterans Pancake Breakfast on Nov. 11 from 9-11 a.m. The breakfast is free for senior veterans. The lodge is located at 515 N. Nevada St., in Carson City.

Veterans Day lunch

The Fallon Elks Lodge at 93 W. Center St. is having its Veterans Day lunch on Nov. 11 from 1-3 p.m.

The cost is free for veterans with military identification. Elks and guests accept donations.

Wreaths Across America

The annual Wreaths Across America program is less than two months away. Still, the fundraising to place a wreath on every veteran’s grave continues for the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Fernley and the Churchill County Cemetery.

The Wreaths Across America remembrance ceremony is planned for Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. at the NNVMC and noon at Fallon. Although the nation places wreaths at the same time worldwide, the delayed time at Fallon allows the Fernley participants to attend the local event. Veterans will be recognized in all 50 states and territories and overseas cemeteries.

To order a wreath for Fernley’s NNVMC event, go to nnvc.org and click on Wreaths Across America for the pdf form, or mail your donation to Nevada Veterans Coalition; P.O. Box 415; Fernley, NV 89408.

To order for Fallon, go to http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.com. The group ID is NV0063, and the location ID is NVCHCC. Local organizers said it’s essential to enter the group and location IDs so the wreaths may be earmarked for Fallon.

VVA Camos to Classrooms

From Camos to Classrooms, the Veterans Scholarship Gala for the University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College is Nov. 4 at the National Automobile Museum in Reno. Featured guest speaker is Col. John Kruger, chief of staff for the Nevada Army National Guard. Tickets are $125 per person for general seating. There are also table sponsor opportunities. For questions and sponsor opportunities, contact the events coordinator at 650-888-1564. This nonpolitical event is sponsored by the Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 Vietnam Veterans of America.

Blood drive

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services has a blood drive on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Nevada State Veterans Home, 36 Battle Born Way in Sparks. To make an appointment, call Vitalent Donation Center at 775-329-6451.

Care Partner Workshop

The Parkinson Support Center of Northern Nevada and the Northern Nevada Alzheimer’s Association have joined to offer a special workshop for Care Partners. This event on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort will feature Rosalys Peel, nurse educator and acclaimed author of the book “Mike & Me.” Peel will lead discussions about forming circles of support, staying in love and other topics.

In addition, Claire Day of the Alzheimer’s Association will speak on current research in brain health. Admission price includes a nice lunch, an autographed copy of the book “Mike & Me,” and access to information from a limited number of select sponsors.

This workshop brings loving care partners together to share experiences, learn from experts, and support one another. For further information, go to pscnn.org

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Join the upcoming VA Women Veterans Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes. Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting more nutritious foods on your plate.

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, 955 Kirman Ave., in Reno, provides veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.

This monthly in-person and virtual teaching kitchen program has been created to support Veterans with healthy meal planning, preparation, cooking, and nutrition education. Classes occur on the first Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. You can participate either in person at the VA or virtually from the comfort of your own home.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

AUSA dinner

You are invited to the Association of the United States Army William C. Westmoreland Veterans Day dinner on Nov. 10 at the Tamarack Junction in Reno. The guest speaker will be Lt. Gen. Leslie Smith, USA retired, the AUSA vice president of Leadership and Education. Smith received his commission from Georgia Southern University (GSU) in 1983 as a Field Artillery officer. In 1985, he graduated from GSU with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and was a distinguished military graduate. He branched as a chemical officer. For information, contact [email protected]

Veteran access to vaccines

Can veterans receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine outside of the VA? Yes, urgent care locations and retail pharmacies in the Community Care Network also offer COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans. If a veteran is enrolled in VA health care and goes to a community care location to get a COVID-19 vaccine, they should download the pharmacy billing information card and show it to the provider before they receive their vaccine.

Nevada Guard monthly meetings

• The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club. The cost is $10. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]. There will be no breakfast in December.

• The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club. Cost is $8. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]. There will be no breakfast in December.

VA Home Loan Awaareness

The VA Home Loan Awareness Act to increase veterans’ awareness of the VA Home Loan Program, which is the primary tool for helping veterans and their spouses achieve the American dream of owning a home, has been introduced in Congress.

The VA Home Loan Program offers veterans unique perks for financing their home purchases, including no down payment, no private mortgage insurance, and often lower interest rates than conventional FHA loans. Despite these benefits, only 13% of veterans utilize their VA Home Loan benefit. Studies show that only half of home-owning veterans say they were informed of the VA Home Loan by their lender.

“Nevada is facing a housing crisis, and we must help our veterans access the resources they need to buy a home,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. “Veterans may be unaware of the benefits available to them, which is why I helped introduce bipartisan legislation to ensure our heroes are given the information they need to make buying a home easier and more affordable.”

The VA Home Loan Awareness Act is endorsed by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP), Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA).

The Nevada News Group compiles military articles and news briefs. Questions may be directed to [email protected].