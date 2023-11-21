Dog shooting case proceeds in court

A case of two dogs shot in south Reno is headed to court after one dog owner was found to have failed to restrain the two dogs that ended up in an adjacent property owner’s backyard. That property owner shot both dogs, killing one, Cleo, and maiming the other, Steve.

A petition on behalf of David Blaylock, who owned Cleo, was recently filed in the Second Judicial District Court. It seeks to overturn a hearing officer’s ruling that Blaylock failed to restrain the dogs. The petition claims the hearing officer relied on an out-of-date version of county code, went “off the record” to explain her judgment, Washoe County failed to appear for the hearing and the county still notice of violation to Blaylock months after the shooting.

“David’s counsel objected to the hearing due to Washoe County’s failure to appear and establish their burden of proof,” Luke Busby, Blaylock’s attorney, wrote in a petition to the court. “This, however, fell on deaf ears as the hearing officer proceeded to have counsel defend the case without ever addressing the fact that no witness or representative from Washoe County appeared at the hearing.”

Blaylock was also cited for the other dog, Steve, whom he said he was unaware was even at his house when the shooting occurred. Blaylock claimed that both dogs had never exhibited aggressive behavior or dug under fences.

“The administrative hearing officer ruled that David had violated with respect to both dogs, his deceased pet and a pet belonging to another person, which David did not even know was at his home on the date of the incident,” the petition states.

Blaylock is seeking a reversal of the hearing officer’s ruling. He claims the charge against him for the second dog is improper because he was not aware the dog had come onto his property while he was at work.

“It was a miscarriage of justice for the Hearing Officer to find David guilty of violating ,” the petition claims. “Not only did she uphold the with respect to David’s deceased dog Cleo, who had her face blown off, but also … Steve, who underwent emergency surgery after a large gaping hole was blown in his neck—even though the uncontroverted evidence could not support such a finding.”

The shooter, Cody Bowers, claimed he felt threatened by the two dogs and “admitted to shooting the dogs, stating that he’s very upset, doesn’t like dogs and doesn’t want them in his yard,” according to the petition.

Washoe County’s district attorney said the case has no merit.

“The Petition should be dismissed,” Deputy District Attorney Lindsay Liddell wrote. “This case is not about whether it was appropriate for Mr. Bowers to shoot neighbor dogs that escaped into his backyard. It is about whether citation to Mr. Blaylock for … unrestrained dogs, was appropriate. Even taking the allegations as true, the Petition shows the affirming the unrestrained dog citation is supported by substantial evidence. Mr. Blaylock had two dogs on his property who were not restrained and escaped onto Mr. Bowers’s property.”

The court filing indicates a civil lawsuit could be filed, and Nevada law shows dog maiming is a felony. The case sparked outrage, particularly from Council member Naomi Duerr and Mayor Hillary Schieve, who requested the Reno Police Department reinvestigate the case after RPD determined the shooting was justified. RPD came to the same finding the second time.

A Sparks man in 2021 was jailed for shooting a dog at the Sparks Marina. He claimed self defense but was booked on three misdemeanor counts of firing a gun where people could have been endangered.

Disclosure: Attorney Luke Busby represents This Is Reno in public records cases. He would not comment on this case.