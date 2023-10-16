Photos: UNR celebrates Dia de los Muertos

By Cesar Lopez

University of Nevada, Reno students and community members on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. The free event featured children’s activities, food, entertainment, music and an altar exhibition.

The Día de los Muertos celebration featured performances by Ballet Folklorico Pueblo Nuevo, Danza Azteca de Aztlán, Ballet Folklorico Internacional de Reno, La Catrina, the University’s Mariachi Lobos de Plata and the Hug High School Mariachi Band.



Día de los Muertos is Nov. 1-2, 2023, but this event was held a few weeks early. UNR officials said they hope to make the event more accessible to those celebrating Día de los Muertos in other ways during the holiday.

Source: UNR.