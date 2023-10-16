72.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Culture & HistoryEventsFeatured

Photos: UNR celebrates Dia de los Muertos

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.

By Cesar Lopez

University of Nevada, Reno students and community members on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. The free event featured children’s activities, food, entertainment, music and an altar exhibition. 

The Día de los Muertos celebration featured performances by Ballet Folklorico Pueblo Nuevo, Danza Azteca de Aztlán, Ballet Folklorico Internacional de Reno, La Catrina, the University’s Mariachi Lobos de Plata and the Hug High School Mariachi Band.

Día de los Muertos is Nov. 1-2, 2023, but this event was held a few weeks early. UNR officials said they hope to make the event more accessible to those celebrating Día de los Muertos in other ways during the holiday.

Source: UNR.

The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
The University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday celebrated Día de los Muertos. Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Five events this week: Ukulele fest, spooky moon catchers and pipes on this river

Arts & Entertainment
Halloween-themed events continue to dominate our calendar this time of year, but educational, artistic and musical events continue aplenty. This week’s recommended events include an opportunity to make your own spooky mooncatchers or catch a free concert on the river.

Dickson Realty welcomes Kaycee Summers as broker for Minden/Gardnerville office (sponsored)

Sponsored
Dickson Realty is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kaycee Summers as the new broker for its Minden/Gardnerville office.

New residential parking zones approved to deter student parking in university-adjacent neighborhood 

Government
The Reno City Council last week approved at new parking zone near the University of Nevada, Reno in order to deter student parking in residential areas.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Five events this week: Haunted stuff

Arts & Entertainment
Pumpkins and other Halloweenie stuff are starting to appear now that fall colors have returned and winter is in the horizon.

Why isn’t City of Reno staff honest with the council and public? (opinion)

Opinion
The Reno City Council should set city staff straight, demand honesty, and send a message that we are serious about offering safe micro-mobility fast.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC