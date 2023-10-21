68.1 F
NHP releases information on Monday’s crash in Fallon

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

A memorial at the site of a vehicle collision in Fallon. Steve Ranson / NNG.
FALLON — A small memorial has been erected for two Fallon residents who died in a Monday morning crash at McLean and Casey roads have been released.

According to a report issued by the Nevada State Police on Thursday, officers responded to a collision at 9:52 a.m. that killed the driver, Sheryl Evans, 73, and passenger Christopher Jenkins, 42, both from Fallon.

NSP’s preliminary investigation indicated a 2006 Pontiac sedan was traveling eastbound on Casey Road and was approaching the intersection at Casey and McLean. As a semi-trailer truck was traveling northbound and approaching the intersection, a Pontiac with two passengers failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the truck’s path.

Churchill County Sheriff Richard Hickox said initial callers reported the passenger car had come to rest in the canal and was occupied. Hickox said bystanders tried to rescue the vehicle’s occupants. 

“The semi-truck struck the right side of the Pontiac, and the Pontiac sedan was pushed into a water canal,” he said.

The NSP said the two occupants died on the scene.

In addition to the NSP, Hickox said the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, the Fallon Police Department, Fallon-Churchill Fire Department and Banner Churchill paramedics also responded.

Nevada State Police are investigating the crash. This marks the Northern Command’s 39th fatal crash, resulting in 45 deaths in 2023.

Hickox said the sheriff’s office extends condolences to the families. 

Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

