Fallon educator one of 3 finalists to be considered by Gov. Lombardo 

FALLON — A founding educator of Oasis Academy is one of three individuals selected to become the State Public Charter School Authority’s executive director. According to the SPCSA, Melissa Mackedon, who founded Oasis Academy 12 years ago and serves as its executive director, confirmed Monday she was the top person of three recommended to Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Jennifer Bauer, the interim director who also serves as director of Finance and Operations, said Lombardo’s choice will serve at the pleasure of the governor. The previous director, Rebecca Feiden, was first appointed by former Gov. Brian Sandoval and then re-appointed by his successor, Gov. Steve Sisolak. She resigned in early September.

“The governor will consider those three names and who will be appointed,” said Bauer, interim director since early September. “The (SPCSA) board clearly expressed the intent to have someone with experience in running a school, and she also served on the board.”

Bauer said the SPCSA director inherits a very busy position considering Nevada’s number of charter schools in Nevada. She said the board interviewed four applicants on Friday but decided to submit three names to the governor. A total of 16 educators submitted applications before the elimination process began.

Besides Mackedon, the other two are Dennis Holmes and Jessica Hoban. According to Bauer, Mackedon emerged as the top choice, followed by Holmes.

“She’s a good person, very knowledgeable,” Bauer said.

Mackedon told the LVN on Monday that she is ready to lead an agency that oversees 80 charter schools serving more than 60,000 students. She added that the SPCSA lost three important staff positions critical to the agency.

“I really love the work of the charter school,” Mackedon said.

If selected, Mackedon’s said she’s ready for a new challenge, but it’s bittersweet. Oasis Academy recently broke ground for a new high school, and the middle and high schools received 5-star ratings — the highest scores — from the Nevada Department of Education. Many graduating seniors have also completed the Western Nevada College’s Jump Start program by earning a two-year college degree. Mackedon said Oasis Academy consistently ranks in the top 10% of schools in Nevada.

“It will never be as gratifying as founding and running a school,” she said. “It’s also a huge point of pride for me as an accomplishment. I also know the time is right to do something different.”

A 1994 Churchill County High School graduate, Mackedon received her bachelor’s degree in education in 1993 and a master’s in educational leadership in 1997. In addition to teaching and serving as Oasis Academy’s CEO, Mackedon also sat on the NSPCA board from 2012 until this year. At one time, she also served as the board’s chair.

Holmes recently retired as associate superintendent for Instructional Support at the Campbell County School District in Gillette, Wyoming. Hoban, the chief financial officer for the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, has been a state employee for 15 years.