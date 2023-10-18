Military briefs around Northern Nevada

Week of October 16

VFW speech and essay contest

Time is running out for students wishing to participate in the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions. Open to eligible high school and middle school students, all entries must be received at a local participating VFW Post by Oct. 31.

The Voice of Democracy program is one of the top patriotic audio essay competitions in the nation, with more than $1 million in educational scholarships and incentives, and a top national first place prize of $35,000, up for grabs. Nearly 25,000 high school students in ninth through 12th grades participate in the competition annually. This year’s theme challenges students to answer “What Are the Greatest Attributes of Our Democracy?”

Open to eligible sixth- through eighth-grade students, nearly 68,800 students compete in the Patriot’s Pen essay competition each year to win their slice of nearly $1 million in state and national awards. The top individual VFW Department (state) winners are vying for the top prize of $5,000. This year’s Patriot’s Pen theme asks, “How Are You Inspired by America?” For information on the VFW’s youth essay competitions and how to enter, visit vfw.org/Youth Scholarships.

Veterans Day breakfast

The Carson City Elks Lodge 2177 and RSVP are having their third annual Veterans Pancake Breakfast on Nov. 11 from 9-11 a.m. The breakfast is free for senior veterans. The lode is located at 515 N. Nevada St., in Carson City.

Women Veterans Social change

A women veterans fall social slated for Oct. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. has changed locations to South 40, 1445 S. Meadows Parkway in Reno. To RSVP or inquire, contact [email protected].

Wreaths Across America

The annual Wreaths Across America program is two months away, but the fundraising to place a wreath on every veteran’s grave continues for both the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Fernley and the Churchill County Cemetery. The ceremony is planned for Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. at the NNVMC and noon at Fallon. Although the nation places wreaths at the same time around the world, the delayed time at Fallon allows the Fernley participants to attend the local event. Veterans will be recognized in all 50 states and territories and overseas cemeteries.

To order a wreath for Fernley’s NNVMC event, go to nnvc.org and click on Wreaths Across America for the pdf form, or mail your donation to Nevada Veterans Coalition; P.O. Box 415; Fernley, NV 89408. To order for Fallon, go to http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.com. The group ID is NV0063, and the location ID is NVCHCC. Local organizers said entering the group and location IDs is important, so the wreaths may be earmarked for Fallon.

Veterans Day lunch

The Fallon Elks Lodge at 93 W. Center St., is having its Veterans Day lunch on Nov. 11 from 1-3 p.m. The cost is free for veterans with military identification. Donations are accepted by Elks and guests.

VVA Camos to Classrooms

From Camos to Classrooms, the Veterans Scholarship Gala for the University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College is Nov. 4 at the National Automobile Museum in Reno. Featured guest speaker is Col. John Kruger, chief of staff for the Nevada Army National Guard. Tickets are $125 per person for general seating. There are also table sponsor opportunities. For questions and sponsor opportunities, contact the events coordinator at 650-888-1564. This nonpolitical event is sponsored by the Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 Vietnam Veterans of America.

Veterans Day Parade

The annual Veterans Day Parade in Virginia City is Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on C Street. To participate, complete the online event form by going to https://visitvirginiacitynv.com/parade-entry-form/.

Care Partner Workshop

The Parkinson Support Center of Northern Nevada and the Northern Nevada Alzheimer’s Association have joined to offer a special workshop for Care Partners. This event on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort will feature Rosalys Peel, nurse educator and acclaimed author of the book “Mike & Me.” Peel will lead discussions about forming circles of support, staying in love and other topics.

In addition, Claire Day of the Alzheimer’s Association will speak on current research in brain health. Admission price includes a nice lunch, an autographed copy of the book “Mike & Me,” and access to information from a limited number of select sponsors. This workshop brings loving care partners together to share experiences, learn from experts, and support one another. For further information, visit pscnn.org

Healthy Teaching Kitchen.

Join the upcoming VA Women Veterans Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes. Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate. The program is at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, 955 Kirman Ave., in Reno, provides veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.

This monthly in-person and virtual teaching kitchen program has been created to support Veterans with healthy meal planning, preparation, cooking, and nutrition education. Classes occur the first Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., and you can participate either in-person at the VA or virtually from the comfort of your own home.

Veteran/Supporter of the Month

The next Veteran of the Month/ Veteran Supporter of the Month ceremony is Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. at the Old Assembly Chambers, Nevada State Capitol Building. The Nevada Department of Veterans Services conducts the ceremony.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

AUSA dinner

You are invited to the Association of the United States Army William C. Westmoreland Veterans Day dinner on Nov. 10 at the Tamarack Junction in Reno Nevada. The guest speaker will be Lt. Gen. Leslie Smith, USA retired, the AUSA vice president of Leadership and Education. Smith received his commission from Georgia Southern University (GSU) in 1983 as a Field Artillery officer. In 1985, he graduated from GSU with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and as a distinguished military graduate. He branched as a chemical officer. For information contact [email protected]

Nevada Guard monthly meetings

The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club. Cost is $10. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]. There will be no breakfast in December.

The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club. Cost is $8. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]. There will be no breakfast in December.

Action to counter reimbursement rates

Action is being taken to protect Nevada veterans’ access to emergency medical transportation, including ground and air ambulances. Earlier this year, the VA finalized a federal rule change that would significantly reduce reimbursement rates for ambulance transportation services, far below the actual costs of these services. This could threaten veterans’ access to emergency medical care, particularly those in rural or hard-to-reach areas.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, has joined the bipartisan VA Emergency Transportation Access Act to bar the VA from reducing ambulance reimbursement rates, and she also sent a letter calling for a delay of this rule until the VA can guarantee rural veterans won’t be affected. “Our veterans deserve the best medical care our nation has to offer, regardless of where they live,” Rosen said. She said veterans must continue accessing the lifesaving care they need.

“In the course of my duties as lieutenant governor, I have the privilege of spending considerable time in rural areas of our state where I have seen firsthand the importance of emergency medical services, not only for veterans but also for their families and communities,” said Lt.Gov. Stavros Anthony. “These efforts will have a profound impact on ensuring that veterans, no matter where they reside, can access vital medical care without delay.”

Military articles and news briefs are compiled by the Nevada News Group. Questions may be directed to [email protected].