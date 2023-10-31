59 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Courts & CrimeFeaturedGovernment

Judge denies change of venue request in criminal case against sheriff’s sergeant

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Judge Thomas Gregory is overseeing the criminal case against for Washoe County Sheriff's Sergeant Dennis Carry. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
Judge Thomas Gregory is overseeing the criminal case against for Washoe County Sheriff's Sergeant Dennis Carry. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.

Douglas County District Court Judge Thomas Gregory this week denied a motion to disqualify the Second Judicial District Court from the trial in the case of former Washoe County sheriff’s sergeant Dennis Carry, who faces seven felony charges.

Carry is accused of bigamy, burglary, forgery, surreptitious intrusion of privacy, giving false evidence, and perjury. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in April. His attorney, Thomas Viloria, sought to have both a Washoe County judge removed from the case as well as the venue.

Former sheriff’s sergeant pleads not guilty to multiple felony charges

Gregory, from the Ninth Judicial District Court, denied the motion by Carry to change where the court hearings will be held. The case will remain in Washoe County.

“Defendant is charged, in part, with having burglarized the Family Division of the Second Judicial District Court … and having forged a divorce decree purportedly issued by the Family Division of the Second Judicial Court,” he wrote. “Defendant presents no evidence upon which the Court could conclude ‘the posture or setting of his trial [is] inherently prejudicial.’”

An Oct. 31 hearing was held to determine whether Carry can subpoena Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department records, including emails by those involved with the case and their plan to arrest Carry. The District Attorney’s Office, Reno Police Department and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office filed motions to quash the subpoenas, claiming they were overly broad and burdensome.

Viloria argued his subpoenas were broad because RPD and WCSO have not been forthcoming with evidence against Carry. He said he was unaware of what was in the records sought, which is why he was requesting them.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Luke Prengaman called the subpoenas a “fishing expedition.” Gregory agreed and denied most of Carry’s subpoena requests, saying they were “unreasonable and oppressive.”

One subpoena was for an arrest-operations plan by RPD that Prengaman agreed to provide to Viloria with redactions. 

A month-long jury trial is scheduled for January, but attorneys recently announced a possible settlement. Gregory scheduled a settlement hearing for December.

Carry was in court today wearing a mask. His attorney said he was COVID-19 positive. Gregory told people in the courtroom they could leave if they wanted to.

Deputy City Attorney for Reno, Robert Bony, said Carry's subpoenas were overly budersome and opprressive. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
Deputy City Attorney for Reno, Robert Bony, said Carry’s subpoenas were overly budersome and opprressive. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR and sits on the boards of the Nevada Press Association and Nevada Open Government Coalition.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Nevada rolls against Lobos in Homecoming win

News
Nevada defeated New Mexico, 34-24, Saturday night in a Mountain West Conference game before a Homecoming crowd at Mackay Stadium.

HOA regulators captive to deep pockets of developers, property management industry, say critics 

Government
The state agency charged with regulating homeowners’ associations is a smokescreen, designed to do the bidding of the multi-million dollar industry it oversees, at the expense of homeowners subject to HOA control, according to critics.  

Five events this week: Trick-or-treat Tuesday, Back to the Future and the annual sock drive

Arts & Entertainment
Winter weather means more folks in need, and one crucial item is socks. The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission is holding its annual “socktober” drive through Tuesday.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
On Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was home to...

Barber: Neon Matters

Business
This week's Barber Brief concerns topics such as heritage, place, and identity, all swirling around one of Reno’s most historic thoroughfares: Fourth Street.

Lithium loop earns Reno ‘Tech Hub’ designation

Business
The Biden administration on Monday announced the designation of 31 Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs. Reno is on the list.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC