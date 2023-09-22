55.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentHousing & Homelessness

‘Years of neglect’: Former homeless shelter needs nearly $3 million in repairs

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Neglect of the Community Assistance Center, the city's former homeless shelter, has made it uninhabitable.
Neglect of the Community Assistance Center, the city's former homeless shelter, has made it uninhabitable.

The former downtown Community Assistance Center homeless shelter, which was vacated after the Nevada Cares Campus opened, needs $2.75 million in repairs. That’s according to City of Reno staff who said the facility is contaminated with mold and is now uninhabitable.

Homeless advocates have been pushing for the facility’s reopening, which they said would be an alternative for people who can’t stay at the Cares Campus. That won’t be happening. The city, instead, is considering appraisals to analyze what to do with the site.

“It’s presently red-tagged because of all manner of building code deficiencies and pervasive mold,” City Manager Doug Thornley told This Is Reno. “Because of the severity of the damage, we engaged a third-party inspector to take a look.”

A consultant’s report notes the structure’s roof is “severely leaking water into the entire interior space including all floors, ceiling and wall cavities throughout.” The building’s elevator has been decommissioned, and electrical and HVAC systems have been destroyed. 

“The years of neglect on the leaking roofs present another life-safety related issue in regards to dangerous levels of mold,” a city staff report notes. “The amount of water damage that these buildings have been subject to is an ideal environment for many types of toxic mold that is obvious to the naked eye throughout both buildings.”

Thornley said lack of capital improvement project funding is to blame, which was “driven largely by disparate views regarding county responsibilities in this service space.”

He said there are no plans for the buildings, given their condition. 

Advocates blame the city for the shelter’s neglect. Ilya Arbatman penned an opinion column two years ago demanding the CAC be kept open. He now says the city is clearly at fault for the shelter’s neglect.

“[The] council and the manager need to be held accountable for willfully neglecting the CAC buildings,” he told This Is Reno. “The city should not be allowed to sell or otherwise dismantle the CAC. They need to repair these buildings and agendize a discussion regarding their future use, such as for transitional, supportive housing or for an additional women’s and family shelter to be managed by RISE.”

KRNV first reported this story: https://mynews4.com/news/local/mold-water-damage-prevent-reopening-of-old-reno-homeless-shelter-despite-calls-from-activists-record-street-washoe-county-cares-campus#

Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Commissioners appoint two library trustees

Government
Two new members of the Library Board of Trustees were appointed Tuesday by Washoe’s Board of County Commissioners.

Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce and Tom Clark Solutions present annual “CIVICS 101” (sponsored)

Sponsored
The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce its annual "CIVICS 101" educational class, a program dedicated to enhancing civic awareness and engagement within our community.

Snarky Puppy brings the funk, brings the jazz (photos)

Arts & Entertainment
Snarky Puppy returned to The Pioneer Center for the...

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Healthy breakfast and lunch lands in South Reno 

Food & Drink
Tahoe Natural Café is new to Reno with a casual, counter-serve breakfast and lunch spot now on Veterans Parkway.

Reno settles for $3.5 million following multiple denials of Verdi development 

Business
Reno City Council members on Wednesday approved a settlement agreement with a housing developer for $3.5 million.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC