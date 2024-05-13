62.4 F
Truckee River Plan gets updated by city

By: Kelsey Penrose

Date:

Downtown Truckee River photo by Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.
Reno City Council members on Wednesday heard an update on the Truckee River Plan and approved the proposed spending of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars after getting community feedback. 

In March 2023, $3 million in ARPA funding was allocated for the Truckee River Plan and projects, and a consultant agreement was approved in October 2023 for the Truckee River Vision Plan. In December 2023, Washoe County reimbursed the city for $100,000 as part of the Truckee River Plan. 

After receiving feedback from the community, staff compiled three goals for funding use: to create a clean and safe riverfront, connect the riverfront with easy access to the river, and implement a cohesive plan for consistency in design and long-term maintenance. 

In total, $266,000 is proposed to refresh areas of the Truckee River including animal- and tamper-proof trash cans, pet waste stations, a wayfinding plan with signage, and new paint on bridges and railings near the river. 

Another $300,000 was suggested for West Street Plaza including “activation” with live music, movies and food trucks, a kiosk and furnishings, and a custodial contract which is already in operation. 

Council members will discuss design and lighting for the corridor at a future meeting. 

“I’m so excited to activate the river more,” Council member Naomi Duerr said.

Kelsey Penrose is a proud Native Nevadan whose work in journalism and publishing can be found throughout the Sierra region. She received degrees in English Literature and Anthropology from Arizona State University and is currently pursuing a Masters in Creative Writing with the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. She is an avid supporter of high desert agriculture and rescue dogs.

