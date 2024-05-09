New special events series coming to downtown

Downtown Reno will be getting a slew of new events this summer. Starting in June, concerts, movie nights, cumbia dance events and an artist market are scheduled to be held. The new events are part of the city’s “activation pilot program.”

“The Activation strategy includes repurposing vacant spaces and transforming the urban core into a vibrant hub of culture and community engagement,” city staff said in a memo.

A number of applicants applied to host recurring events at West Street Plaza, City Plaza and Locomotion Plaza.

“This program has provided hands-on mentorship to new promoters to help bring more life and activity to our downtown streets,” staff said.

The following programs are scheduled: