New special events series coming to downtown

The Locomotion mural before completion on the ReTrac lids in downtown Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno
Downtown Reno will be getting a slew of new events this summer. Starting in June, concerts, movie nights, cumbia dance events and an artist market are scheduled to be held. The new events are part of the city’s “activation pilot program.”

“The Activation strategy includes repurposing vacant spaces and transforming the urban core into a vibrant hub of culture and community engagement,” city staff said in a memo.

A number of applicants applied to host recurring events at West Street Plaza, City Plaza and Locomotion Plaza. 

“This program has provided hands-on mentorship to new promoters to help bring more life and activity to our downtown streets,” staff said. 

The following programs are scheduled:

  • Off the Rails, a monthly summer concert series presented by OffBeat Music Festival, which begins June 20.
  • Harmony on the River, a monthly community show by the Reno Philharmonic.
  • Flicks on the Bricks, a monthly community movie night hosted by Cordillera Film Festival.
  • Dancing on the River, a bi-monthly community cumbia dance event starting June 1.
  • Great American Craft Fair’s 4th of July Celebration.
  • Juneteenth Parade, a parade and celebration hosted by the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society to celebrate Juneteenth.
