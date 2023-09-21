Washoe teacher arrested on felony charges

Washoe County School District police on Thursday arrested 32-year-old Hug High School teacher Ryley Coker on felony charges for soliciting a child for prostitution and child abuse involving sexual exploitation.

Ryley Coker. Image: WCSO

District officials said the WCSD police department worked with the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT Team) to investigate Coker. The department had received a tip that he was in contact with a juvenile and soliciting for prostitution.

Coker began working for WCSD in 2014 and most recently taught special education math. He underwent a criminal background check before being hired—a requirement for all WCSD employees.

Coker, in 2017-2018, was part of a leadership team at Hug High School to improve student performance at the school.

District officials said they were “shocked and deeply concerned by these allegations” and are working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of students.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and request anyone with information to contact WCSD police or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com and refer to case #23W-01067.

Source: WCSD