80.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EducationFeaturedNews

UNR expands meat- and poultry-processing education

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

UNR meat science students.
Image courtesy of UNR.


The University of Nevada, Reno was recently awarded a $650,000 grant to train people to work in Nevada’s meat and poultry industry. The grant is part of a $4.5 million effort from the federal government to learning institutions nationwide.

The program is a partnership with Western Nevada College. 

“Ensuring our food supply is safe and sustainable is incredibly important to our region,” said WNC President Kyle Dalpe. “We’re proud to work with UNR and play a role in developing a skilled workforce for the meat and poultry industry in Nevada.” 

Through the college, students will be able to earn a certificate and apply credits toward an associate degree. University of Nevada, Reno students may be able to earn a transcript endorsement for credits earned toward the bachelor’s degree they are pursuing.
 

Work may include a hands-on internship at Wolf Pack Meats, part of UNR’s agricultural experiment station, and UNR’s Mobile Harvest Unit.

Staci Emm, professor and Extension educator, said a goal of the program is to offer a high school-university dual enrollment program by its third year. Emm added that several high schools are building their own meat labs, which will facilitate the dual enrollment program. 

“Students in high school will eventually be able to take classes in the program and then apply those credits toward a college degree,” she said. 

Program leaders are expecting 40 participants each year for the three-year program, equaling 120 graduates by 2026. About 40% of these graduates are estimated to work in a Nevada meat-processing plant.

Source: UNR

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz fired

Government
Sparks’ City Manager was fired today. City Council member Paul Anderson listed a litany of reasons for his termination.

Secretary of State: Nonpartisans are the dominant Nev. political party

News
Nevada nonpartisans continue to lead in numbers as the largest political voting group in the state. 

Greater Nevada Credit Union seeking full- and part-time positions at career fair Saturday, Sept. 16 (sponsored)

Sponsored
GNCU will hold a career fair from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the South Reno branch at 6745 Sierra Center Pkwy. including walk-in interviews and potential on-the-spot job offers.

Popular

UNR slapped with harassment lawsuit

Courts & Crime
A communications professor at the University of Nevada, Reno has filed a lawsuit against UNR alleging years of sexual harassment and retaliation. 

Sparks city manager put on leave after showing up to work today

Government
Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz was placed on paid leave before a Sparks City Council meeting today. 

Celebrating and protecting local workers on Labor Day (sponsored)

Sponsored
To learn more about unions, along with job and educational opportunities in the Northern Nevada area, attend the Reno LaborFest on Sept. 4.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC