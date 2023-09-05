UNR expands meat- and poultry-processing education



The University of Nevada, Reno was recently awarded a $650,000 grant to train people to work in Nevada’s meat and poultry industry. The grant is part of a $4.5 million effort from the federal government to learning institutions nationwide.

The program is a partnership with Western Nevada College.

“Ensuring our food supply is safe and sustainable is incredibly important to our region,” said WNC President Kyle Dalpe. “We’re proud to work with UNR and play a role in developing a skilled workforce for the meat and poultry industry in Nevada.”

Through the college, students will be able to earn a certificate and apply credits toward an associate degree. University of Nevada, Reno students may be able to earn a transcript endorsement for credits earned toward the bachelor’s degree they are pursuing.



Work may include a hands-on internship at Wolf Pack Meats, part of UNR’s agricultural experiment station, and UNR’s Mobile Harvest Unit.

Staci Emm, professor and Extension educator, said a goal of the program is to offer a high school-university dual enrollment program by its third year. Emm added that several high schools are building their own meat labs, which will facilitate the dual enrollment program.

“Students in high school will eventually be able to take classes in the program and then apply those credits toward a college degree,” she said.

Program leaders are expecting 40 participants each year for the three-year program, equaling 120 graduates by 2026. About 40% of these graduates are estimated to work in a Nevada meat-processing plant.

Source: UNR