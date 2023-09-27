75.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentEventsFeatured

‘The Game’: A choose-your-own-adventure theatrical performance 

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

"The Game" image courtesy of Rogue Worx and used with permission.

By Taylor Harker 

Rogue Worx premiered its latest production, “The Game,” at The Theatre on Keystone Avenue, and it lived up to expectations. The performance adopts a game show format, where the audience casts real-time votes to steer the plot. 

The show starts with a captivating dance performance, and the only character to receive a formal introduction, “Zander,” leaps out of the audience to join the dance. 

The audience then follows as he navigates six different portals of their choosing: love, lust, nature, food, elixirs and power. These portals symbolize the pleasure circuits inherent to human beings and the indispensable elements of our existence. Nevertheless, spending excessive time in any one portal could disrupt the entire game, mirroring a similar truth about life.

Each portal combines impressive acrobatics, singing, high-energy dancing and a vibrant aesthetic. The production’s quality has been designed to engage the audience without becoming oppressive. Audience members can choose to stay low-key and not participate actively. The performers synchronize their dances with theme-appropriate music while in costumes that change frequently throughout the show.

Audience members are also invited onstage to engage in entertaining and competitive challenges. These game segments, known as “Minute to Win It,” grant participants 60 seconds to win the contest. 

One is a game called “Penny Hoes,” which challenges the player to extract two pennies from a pair of pantyhose—one from each leg. The twist: participants are only allowed to use their hands, and each hand must be employed simultaneously on both hose legs. 

The audience participation gives the show a dynamic element rarely encountered at other shows. 

Rogue Worx has produced similar extravagant performances, such as “Hush” and “#Millennial,” with out-of-the-box theatrical elements and dancing. “The Game” has added more dates to meet ticket demand and now runs through the end of November. 

The show is 75 minutes with a 15-minute intermission halfway through. There is no age limit, but it is recommended for 13 years and older due to profanity and mature content. 

“The Game” is compelling entertainment. As the curtains close, you may question whether it was truly a game or if your mind has woven an elaborate illusion.

More

The next performance dates are Sept. 29, Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27, Nov. 3, 10, and 17. More information and tickets are at https://www.rogueworx.net/thegame

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Exhibit at Nevada Historical Society captures impact from casino show (sponsored)

Sponsored
Hello Hollywood, Hello! An Exhibit from Reno’s Iconic Casino Show Opens on September 30.

Health officer calls syphilis numbers ‘absolutely tragic’

Government
Health officials said this week the number of babies born this year in Washoe County with syphilis has already topped last year’s record-breaking total.

Upstream solutions lead to downstream problems for Tribal plants and animals

Culture & History
Upstream, cities and counties have dealt with erosion and flooding by straightening the river and armoring its crumbling banks with concrete and rocks.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Sheriff’s detectives sue Reno Police Department, former chief

Courts & Crime
A Washoe County Sheriff’s deputy and an investigator with the district attorney’s office last week filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Reno Police Department and former Police Chief Jason Soto.

Washoe teacher arrested on felony charges

Courts & Crime
Washoe County School District police on Thursday arrested 32-year-old Hug High School teacher Ryley Coker on felony charges.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC