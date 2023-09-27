‘The Game’: A choose-your-own-adventure theatrical performance 

By Taylor Harker

Rogue Worx premiered its latest production, “The Game,” at The Theatre on Keystone Avenue, and it lived up to expectations. The performance adopts a game show format, where the audience casts real-time votes to steer the plot.

The show starts with a captivating dance performance, and the only character to receive a formal introduction, “Zander,” leaps out of the audience to join the dance.

The audience then follows as he navigates six different portals of their choosing: love, lust, nature, food, elixirs and power. These portals symbolize the pleasure circuits inherent to human beings and the indispensable elements of our existence. Nevertheless, spending excessive time in any one portal could disrupt the entire game, mirroring a similar truth about life.

Each portal combines impressive acrobatics, singing, high-energy dancing and a vibrant aesthetic. The production’s quality has been designed to engage the audience without becoming oppressive. Audience members can choose to stay low-key and not participate actively. The performers synchronize their dances with theme-appropriate music while in costumes that change frequently throughout the show.

Audience members are also invited onstage to engage in entertaining and competitive challenges. These game segments, known as “Minute to Win It,” grant participants 60 seconds to win the contest.

One is a game called “Penny Hoes,” which challenges the player to extract two pennies from a pair of pantyhose—one from each leg. The twist: participants are only allowed to use their hands, and each hand must be employed simultaneously on both hose legs.

The audience participation gives the show a dynamic element rarely encountered at other shows.

Rogue Worx has produced similar extravagant performances, such as “Hush” and “#Millennial,” with out-of-the-box theatrical elements and dancing. “The Game” has added more dates to meet ticket demand and now runs through the end of November.

The show is 75 minutes with a 15-minute intermission halfway through. There is no age limit, but it is recommended for 13 years and older due to profanity and mature content.

“The Game” is compelling entertainment. As the curtains close, you may question whether it was truly a game or if your mind has woven an elaborate illusion.

More

The next performance dates are Sept. 29, Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27, Nov. 3, 10, and 17. More information and tickets are at https://www.rogueworx.net/thegame