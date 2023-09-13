79.7 F
Reno
School trustees discuss school attendance, note a drop in absenteeism from the pandemic 

By: Kelsey Penrose

Date:

Washoe County School District administration building on Ninth Street. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The Washoe County School Board of Trustees on Tuesday recognized September 2023 as Attendance Awareness Month, aligning themselves with districts nationwide. The proclamation emphasized the correlation between attendance and academic success, the risks of falling behind in studies and social development due to absenteeism, and the need for a comprehensive approach to reduce absenteeism.

Trustees discussed absenteeism at length, noting that prior to COVID, the district had only a 9% absenteeism rate. During the height of the pandemic, that number jumped to 37%, but is now down to 25%, according to Trustee Jeff Church. 

Washoe County School District Trustee Jeff Church
“That really is amazing,” Church said. “I really thought it was a math error, but it’s not. I’m not proud we’re 25%, but to go down that far is really wonderful.” 

The district employs six reengagement specialists who last year helped re-enroll over 330 students through family home visits, mentoring, case management and more. 

“The work you do to connect and sometimes reconnect our students with school is so important, and you often do that work very much behind the scenes,” Superintendent Susan Enfield said. “Your work is more important than ever before.” 

Church said the work the team does is vital to the district. 

“To me this is the most important and obvious thing to get the kids back to school,” Church said. “You 100% have my support.” 

The Board voted unanimously to approve the proclamation. 

Other items

Trustees approved the final draft of the Behavioral Manual for the 2023-24 school year, which deals with Progressive Discipline. Highlights include disciplinary actions specific to special education students, systems of support, including a variety of interventions for classrooms, schools and districts, discipline strategies and restorative practices. The Board voted unanimously to approve the final draft. 

Trustees approved an agreement with the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine for district-wide mental health support, staff training and coaching with an attending child psychiatrist for a period of July 2023 – June 2024 in the amount of $27,500. 

Trustees approved the scope of work and quote with the New Teacher Project for a total amount of $1.5 million for educator professional development and coaching services at a number of elementary and middle schools. The professional development is pursuant to the Nevada Department of Education’s Title 1 School Improvement funding policy. 

Kelsey Penrose is a proud Native Nevadan whose work in journalism and publishing can be found throughout the Sierra region. She received degrees in English Literature and Anthropology from Arizona State University and is currently pursuing a Masters in Creative Writing with the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. She is an avid supporter of high desert agriculture and rescue dogs.

