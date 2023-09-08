School district, support staff reach tentative collective bargaining agreement

Washoe County School District officials announced today they have tentatively reached a collective bargaining agreement with the Washoe Education Support Professionals.

Support professionals include more than 2,500 teacher assistants, some librarians and transportation staff such as bus drivers. School officials called the agreement a “historic double-digit increase for frontline education support personnel.”



The tentative contract includes a 13% raise with matching funds for eligible employees, for a total increase of about 17% for the first year. School trustees need to approve the contract.

“This agreement provides a well-deserved pay increase for our team, and we are grateful to WESP for their strong partnership throughout the bargaining process,” Superintendent Susan Enfield said.

The agreement includes a four-year contract that runs through June 30, 2027.

“This round of bargaining was the most successful in WESP’s history because it was the most collaborative, and we appreciate the District’s efforts to secure a contract that will help Washoe ESP’s and their families,” said Sarah Lucey of the WESP group.