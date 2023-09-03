Photos: Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosts Numaga Indian Days competition

International event brings thousands to region

The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony is hosting its annual Numaga Indian Days Powwow and Handgames this weekend in Hungry Valley. The 35th Annual Numaga Indian Days celebration features traditional family friendly events.

Dancers from all over North America compete each day this weekend. Powwow singers and drummers also face off in competition with $16,000 in total prize money at stake.

“The powwow is named after Chief Numaga, the famous Paiute Chief, known for peace. Numaga translated to the English language, means ‘Giver / Generous Leader,’” according to Bethany Sam with the Indian Colony. “His successful peace negotiations before and after the Battle of Pyramid Lake helped set a precedent for future disputes.

“Throughout his lifetime, Numaga was a visionary leader and had the courage to advocate on behalf of all native people over the loss of habitable land, food sources, traditional spiritual teachings and culture.”

The event takes place every Labor Day weekend in Hungry Valley, located 7 miles past Spanish Springs High School. Though often overlooked by locals, some residents, like Reno resident Marissa Nicole said she attends every year.

“It’s my favorite thing to do on Labor Day weekend,” she said.

Alongside of the dancers and singers, the event hosts more than 50 vendors selling a variety of goods ranging from food to art. Traditional native food, silverware, beadwork and baskets are also available.

The event is free and open to the public. More information about the event can be found on their website www.rsic.org.