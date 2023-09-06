81.6 F
Photos: Labor Fest highlights learning, job opportunities 

By: Eric Marks

LaborFest 2023 was held on Labor Day at Idlewild Park in Reno. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
On Sunday, The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council (NNCLC) held its second Reno LaborFest at Idlewild Park. The event celebrates working Nevada families and the working middle class. 

The annual family-friendly event features representatives from unions across all industries in Nevada. Live musical performances, food trucks and vendors, and a “Kid’s Zone” featuring activities and playgrounds for children were part of the festivities. 

NNCLC works with labor unions at the state and local level to push for social and economic justice for workers and their families.

Culinary workers from Local 262 were on hand providing information and pamphlets, and stagehands from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees 363 shared recruiting information. Affiliates from the construction, plumbing, entertainment, trucking and educational unions were also present. 

Employers and union representatives shared details on union jobs, health care benefits and how union members can voice their views. 

In recent years, there has been increased new coverage about unions, with employees at Starbucks, Amazon warehouses, Lowes and other large companies working to cement workers rights and what they see as fair pay and benefits. 

According to a report by NPR, however, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 2022 labor unions continued to decline to their lowest levels of membership. Now, just 10.1% of workers are covered by union membership. 

More information on the NNCLC can be found on their website at https://nnclc.org/.

Eric Marks
Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

