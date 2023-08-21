Celebrate Labor Day and Explore High-Paying Jobs at Reno LaborFest (sponsored)

Labor Day should be a celebration of the American worker. The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council (NNCLC) is making sure that it is with Reno LaborFest, taking place on Monday, September 4 at Idlewild Park, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event includes free entertainment by Strawberry Moon, the Jason King Band and Erika Malone and Friends; a wide variety of food trucks (including ice cream!); a beer garden; a show and shine by local union members; an artisan row; and a free kids’ zone.

NNCLC Secretary Treasurer Rob Benner says Reno LaborFest is also a great place for people starting out in the workforce or looking to make a change. “This is a celebration combined with an interactive job fair,” he says. “There will be dozens of unions and employers there offering good jobs with great benefits.”

In addition to employers that are actively hiring, Reno LaborFest will include dozens of local apprenticeship programs with interactive activities, allowing visitors to try out jobs like climbing an electrical pole, laying bricks, and even virtually operating a crane.

The Value of an Apprenticeship Program

“With our apprenticeship programs, people get paid to learn both in the classroom and on the job, so they don’t graduate with debt,” Benner says. “And we only accept people into the apprenticeship programs if we know we have a good union job for them to go with it.”

As apprentices move through their programs, their salaries increase every six months, eventually by upwards of 40% when they reach journey-level positions. But it doesn’t stop there.

“After graduation, there are infinite possibilities,” Benner says. “They can continue to move up the ranks in their current companies, they can start their own businesses, they can teach, or they could even become union leaders. And most of these positions come with more money.”

They also come with benefits, as union members receive healthcare, safer working conditions and pensions. “Pensions are rare these days,” Benner says. “And they’re especially important in the construction trades, which can be hard on your body. With a pension, you can retire in your mid-50s and still be taken care of for the rest of your life.”

With the rising cost of living in an economy where many workers are treated like they’re disposable, unions have never been more relevant. Starbucks employees are unionizing across the country; UPS employees just got hefty raises through union activity; and even actors and writers are banding together to force better treatment by studios.

“It’s never been more important for working people to stand together and fight for what we deserve and to make sure everyone has a fair shot,” Benner explains. “Unions do that by creating democracy in the workplace and giving employees a voice on the job, allowing them more security for themselves and their families.” Reno LaborFest. Image courtesy of the LaborFest and used with permission.

Here are just some of the reasons to consider joining a union:

Collective Bargaining Power: Unions provide workers with the ability to negotiate with their employers for better wages, benefits and working conditions.

Unions provide workers with the ability to negotiate with their employers for better wages, benefits and working conditions. Protection of Rights: Unions advocate for the rights of their members, ensuring they’re treated fairly and their legal rights are respected.

Community and Support: Being a member of a union means being part of a community of fellow workers who share common goals and interests. This network of support can be vital in times of need, such as during disputes with an employer or in professional development.

Being a member of a union means being part of a community of fellow workers who share common goals and interests. This network of support can be vital in times of need, such as during disputes with an employer or in professional development. Improvement in Work Conditions: Unions work to improve the overall conditions of the workplace. This includes not only wages and benefits but also safety regulations, working hours and training opportunities.

Improvement in Work Conditions: Unions work to improve the overall conditions of the workplace. This includes not only wages and benefits but also safety regulations, working hours and training opportunities.

Political Influence: Many unions are active politically, advocating for laws and policies that benefit workers and working families.

Many unions are active politically, advocating for laws and policies that benefit workers and working families. Education and Training: Unions often provide educational opportunities, training programs and workshops to their members. This continued education can lead to personal and professional growth, opening new doors for career advancement.

Education and Training: Unions often provide educational opportunities, training programs and workshops to their members. This continued education can lead to personal and professional growth, opening new doors for career advancement.

Solidarity: The sense of unity and shared purpose within a union can provide a sense of empowerment and self-respect. Standing together with fellow workers fosters a spirit of solidarity that transcends the individual workplace.

American unions, which began forming in the mid-1800s, have been responsible for many rights employees enjoy today, including: 40-hour work weeks; 8-hour work days; weekends and paid vacations; sick leave; social security; overtime and holiday pay; pregnancy and parental leave; breaks at work (including lunch breaks); child labor laws; unemployment insurance; sexual harassment laws; and more. Reno LaborFest. Image courtesy of the LaborFest and used with permission.

Unions also take care of their members when they’re not on the job. Reno LaborFest is a fundraiser for the non-profit NNCLC Member Assistance Program, which provides assistance for union members starting out (by providing tools, boots, etc.) or who have fallen on hard times. They also just opened a community food bank.

“We’re celebrating working families with this event so we can continue giving back to the community,” Benner says.

If you want to celebrate Labor Day, while also learning more about unions and excellent job opportunities in the Northern Nevada area, plan to attend the Reno LaborFest on Monday, September 4, at Idlewild Park, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit www.RenoLaborFest.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.