Celebrating and protecting local workers on Labor Day (sponsored)

When Yellow Trucking declared bankruptcy earlier this summer, Michele Klassen was one of the hundreds of employees suddenly out of a job. While waiting for her unemployment benefits to kick in, she used the Northern Nevada Member Assistance Program (NNV MAP) Food Bank. She likes what they’re doing so much that she’s now volunteering. “Since I’m not working, this seems like a good time to volunteer and help others,” she says.

Founded earlier this year, NV MAP is the charitable arm of the Northern Nevada Central Labor Council (NNCLC). Its primary source of funding is Reno LaborFest, which is happening at Idlewild Park on Labor Day, Monday, September 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Reno LaborFest is a celebration of the men and women who keep our society moving forward,” says Ross Kinson, who serves as the Business Agent for Teamsters Local 533. He was also recently elected president of NNCLC upon the retirement of past president Mike Pilcher. Reno LaborFest. Image courtesy of the LaborFest and used with permission.

This year’s Reno LaborFest will include a show & shine and artisan row, in addition to the food trucks, live entertainment, free kids’ activities and beer garden at Reno LaborFest in 2022, its inaugural year.

While Reno LaborFest is a celebration of the American worker, it’s also a chance for people to explore different career options, whether they’re just starting out or ready for something better.

“We’re going to have dozens of employers out there, all of whom are actively hiring,” said Kinson. “And since they’re union employers, these are jobs that come with good salaries, safe working conditions, pensions and other benefits.”

Reno LaborFest is also a chance to learn about different apprenticeship programs in the area, complete with hands-on experiences. “We have all kinds of opportunities, from learning to paint, laying bricks, welding, or even virtually operating heavy equipment,” Kinson says.

It’s also a chance to learn about local unions, and NNV Map is just one example of the value this membership provides. “We help workers on the job but also off,” Kinson says. “With NNV MAP, that might mean providing tools, boots or even transportation to someone starting out, or maybe food or rental assistance to someone who has lost their job.”

Besides supplying resources, Klassen says that NNV MAP provides hope. “With the union, you have a support group and someone to help guide you so you don’t feel so overwhelmed and lost,” she says. “Knowing they’re here to support you is huge when something unexpected and unpleasant happens.”

To learn more about unions, along with excellent job and educational opportunities in the Northern Nevada area, attend Reno LaborFest on Monday, September 4, at Idlewild Park, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.RenoLaborFest.com.

