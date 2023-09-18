New Orleans red beans and rice (sponsored)

A simple Cajun recipe to enjoy, adapted for those with gluten sensitivities.

The Monday special of the day at a local Louisiana diner is usually red beans and rice. It was often the meal cooked at home on a Monday when the laundry was being done. Now we have fancy washers and dryers that do not need people to be too attentive to the laundry. So, I often think of this recipe when I am busy at home, or a crock pot version if I need to leave the house during the day. I usually make homemade corn bread to accompany it. My family always added pickled pork to a pot of red beans; however, pickled pork is hard to find nowadays so a ham hock is added instead. While no condiments are necessarily needed to add to plated red beans and rice, I grew up eating the dish with yellow mustard squeezed on top, while others may have felt ketchup was a needed condiment to add on top. Hope you enjoy this authentic New Orleans recipe as much as my family does!

New Orleans Red Beans and Rice

Total time: Stove method: 4.5 hours cook time plus 8-12 hours to soak beans overnight

Crockpot method: 16-20 hours cook time

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1/2 onion, chopped (1 cup)

• 1/2 green bell pepper, chopped (1/2 cup)

• 1 stalk celery, chopped (1/2 cup)

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

• 1 teaspoon dried thyme

• 2 bay leaves

• 1 pound smoked ham hocks

• 2 – 12 ounce packages of smoked sausage (Cajun andouille preferred), cut crosswise into 1/4 inch slices

• 1 pound dried red beans, rinsed and sorted

• 6 cups water

• 6 cloves minced garlic (3 tablespoons)

• 3-4 cups chicken stock, enough to cover beans in the pot

• Steamed rice



Instructions:

1. Crock pot method: Place all ingredients (4 cups chicken broth plus enough water to cover beans) in a 5-quart crock pot to cook overnight on low. In the morning, use a spoon to mash half of the beans against the inside of the pot. Cook another 8 hours on low. Add water if the mixture becomes too thick. The mixture should be soupy but not watery. Remove the bay leaves and serve with steamed rice.

2. Stove method: Soak the beans overnight in 6 cups of water. In a large pot, heat oil over medium high heat. Sauté the onions, bell pepper, and celery for about 5 minutes. Add the bay leaves, ham hocks, and sausage and sauté another 5 minutes. Add the beans and water in which the beans soaked to the pot. Add the garlic and 3-4 cups chicken broth to the pot (enough to cover the beans in the pot). Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium, and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally for about 2 hours. Add more water or chicken broth if the bean mixture becomes dry and too thick. Use a spoon to mash half of the beans against the side of the pot. Continue to cook stirring occasionally for about 1 1/2 more hours or until the beans are soft and the mixture is creamy. Add water if the mixture becomes too thick. The mixture should be soupy but not watery. Remove the bay leaves and serve with steamed rice.

This recipe has been adapted from a recipe by Chef Emeril Lagasse.

