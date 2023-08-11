Easy Summer dinner with gluten free Crock Pot fajita spiced chicken (sponsored)

62.9 F
Crock Pot Fajita Spiced Chicken. Image courtesy of Christy Mayer. Used with permission.

A simple recipe for shredded chicken for tacos

Looking for a quick and easy recipe for a meal? Look no further. As many people already know, crock pot recipes are great for weekdays or weekends because the recipes do not require much attention, if any, from the cook. This is just one of the many ways to use the fajita spice blend which follows the recipe. Serve as the meat on a taco salad or on a corn or flour tortilla. Choose your favorite garnishes such as salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, guacamole, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream. Hope you enjoy this recipe as much as my family and friends do! 

Crock Pot Shredded Chicken for Tacos

Family pack of chicken breasts (about 4 pounds of chicken)
1 red pepper, sliced
1 green pepper, sliced
1 yellow or orange pepper, sliced
1 red onion, sliced
3 recipes Fajita spice blend
1 cup of chicken broth or water

Instructions:
1. Place chicken breasts in crock pot.
2. Place sliced peppers and onion on top of chicken.
3. Mix 3 recipes of Fajita spice blend in 1 cup of broth or water.
4. Pour broth or water mixture over chicken.
5. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours or overnight.
6. Shred the chicken meat with two forks into bite size pieces.
7. If you choose to freeze, place chicken with juices into plastic freezer bags.

Fajita Spice Blend
Total volume: 3.5 Tablespoons

Ingredients:
• 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
• 2 teaspoons chili powder
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 1 teaspoon sugar
• 3/4 teaspoon crushed chicken bouillon cube
• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/2 teaspoon cumin
• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

