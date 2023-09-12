Idaho slams Nevada in season opener

The Nevada Wolf Pack dropped its home opener at Mackay Stadium Saturday to a former foe from the Big Sky and Western Athletic Conference days.

The Idaho Vandals shocked the Pack 33-6 on their first possession when quarterback Gevani McCoy hooked up with Turon Ivy, Jr. for a 75-yard touchdown pass. McCoy, touted as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Sky, was 15-for-21 passing and finished the game with 313 yards.

Idaho is ranked No. 12 in the FCS after Sunday’s latest poll.

Saturday’s game also marked the Mackay Stadium debut of Tommy and Sean McCormick, two former Churchill County High School players from Fallon who now compete for the Vandals.

The Idaho defense frustrated Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis, who was held to 104 yards passing. The Wolf Pack’s only scoring came on two field goals from Brandon Talbert. He connected on a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 29-yard field goal early in the first quarter.

Idaho kept the Pack scoreless in the second half. The Vandals scored 16 points on a touchdown and field goal from Ricardo Chavez in the third quarter and two field goals in the final quarter.

The two former conference foes met for the first time since 2011. Nevada leads the all-time series 20-10. Idaho (2-0) hadn’t beaten Nevada (0-2) since 1999.

Nevada’s next game is Saturday against Kansas. The home game begins at 7:30 p.m.