70.8 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsSports

Idaho slams Nevada in season opener

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis looks for some running room near the Idaho sideline in Saturday’s nonconference football game at Mackay Stadium between the Vandals and Wolf Pack. Idaho handed Nevada a 33-6 loss in the Wolf Pack’s home opener. Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group
Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis looks for some running room near the Idaho sideline in Saturday’s nonconference football game at Mackay Stadium between the Vandals and Wolf Pack. Idaho handed Nevada a 33-6 loss in the Wolf Pack’s home opener. Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group

The Nevada Wolf Pack dropped its home opener at Mackay Stadium Saturday to a former foe from the Big Sky and Western Athletic Conference days. 

The Idaho Vandals shocked the Pack 33-6 on their first possession when quarterback Gevani McCoy hooked up with Turon Ivy, Jr. for a 75-yard touchdown pass. McCoy, touted as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Sky, was 15-for-21 passing and finished the game with 313 yards.

Idaho is ranked No. 12 in the FCS after Sunday’s latest poll.

Saturday’s game also marked the Mackay Stadium debut of Tommy and Sean McCormick, two former Churchill County High School players from Fallon who now compete for the Vandals. 

The Idaho defense frustrated Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis, who was held to 104 yards passing. The Wolf Pack’s only scoring came on two field goals from Brandon Talbert. He connected on a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 29-yard field goal early in the first quarter.

Idaho kept the Pack scoreless in the second half. The Vandals scored 16 points on a touchdown and field goal from Ricardo Chavez in the third quarter and two field goals in the final quarter. 

The two former conference foes met for the first time since 2011. Nevada leads the all-time series 20-10. Idaho (2-0) hadn’t beaten Nevada (0-2) since 1999.

Nevada’s next game is Saturday against Kansas. The home game begins at 7:30 p.m.

Fallon’s McCormick brothers return home
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Photos: Milk & Honey festival celebrates Jewish culture

Arts & Entertainment
The second Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival occurred Sunday at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center.

August rains clear drought in three-quarters of Nevada

News
More than three-quarters of Nevada are fully drought-free after an abnormally wet August in the state.

Five events this week: Last chance to see the Reno air races

Arts & Entertainment
Our five recommended events this week include a fundraiser to help those in need, a Batman Day celebration and the last-ever Reno air races.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

The Cheese Board opens south Reno location 

Business
The Cheese Board has added a second location, taking the popular midtown eatery to south Reno at the new Meadow Creek shopping center.

Photos: Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosts Numaga Indian Days competition

Arts & Entertainment
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony is hosting its annual Numaga Indian Days Powwow and Handgames this weekend in Hungry Valley.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC