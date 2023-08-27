School Trustee Rodriguez found guilty of ethics violations, fined $1,000

Washoe County School Trustee Joe Rodriguez, who has been fighting an ethics complaint for more than a year, was found to have violated state ethics laws when he was dressed in his state fire marshal uniform in photographs on his campaign website.

“From May 2, 2022 through at least March 15, 2023, the Campaign Website contained a picture of Rodriguez dressed in his State Fire Marshal Division uniform and badge,” the Nevada Ethics Commission found.

He was fined $1,000 for two infractions. Commissioners voted Wednesday to reduce the infractions from four to two but to keep the $1,000 fine.

“Rodriguez contends that he did not violate NRS 281A.400(2) because he used pictures that were taken prior to him considering running for WCSD Trustee and because the pictures were not government property,” the commissioners noted. “The Commission does not find these distinctions material.

“By posting pictures on his Campaign Website of himself with uniform, gun and badge, Rodriguez invoked and advertised his position in government, thereby creating the impression of prestige and power as well as the impression that he was acting in an official capacity,” commissioners added.

The Nevada Ethics Commission found Rodriquez violated the law, but he continued to fight against the charges. He hired a high-powered law firm to fight the charges.

“On March 15, 2023, the Commission heard oral argument on the parties’ motions for summary judgment,” commissioners reported. “The Commission denied both motions.”

Rodriguez’s attorney, Adam Hosmer Henner, argued he had a First Amendment right to “accurately depict himself to voters.” The commission wasn’t swayed. They voted unanimously on Wednesday to confirm the violations.

Rodriguez did not respond to a request for comment.

Rodriguez joins Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran and Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley for similar ethics violations.

More recently, Reno Council member Devon Reese, facing two ethics complaints, avoided being found guilty of ethics violations if he agreed to participate in ethics training and to disclose possible conflicts when making council votes. Former Council member Neoma Jardon was also recently found guilty of violating a state ethics law. She was fined $3,000.