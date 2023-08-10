Renowned economist, KC Conway, to present mid-year economic update at Atlantis Casino Resort on August 23 (sponsored)

National economist weighs in on national, regional and local economy

CCIM of Northern Nevada is proud to announce a special event in collaboration with Sierra Nevada REALTORS® featuring the esteemed CCIM Institute’s Chief Economist, KC Conway of Red Shoe Economics. The luncheon, titled “Mid-Year Economic Update: Tighten Belts and Suspenders?” will take place on August 23, 2023, at the Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno, NV at 11:30am.

With the US economy experiencing a whirlwind of events, including significant Federal Reserve meetings, bank challenges, inflation concerns and construction disruptions, many individuals and businesses worry about the implications for commercial real estate (CRE) and the economy as a whole. To address these pressing questions and provide valuable insights into the current economic landscape, KC Conway will deliver an update and forecast during his presentation.

“We are honored to host KC Conway, a renowned expert in the field of economics and commercial real estate,” said Cindy Santilena, President of CCIM of Northern Nevada. “This event will be a golden opportunity for attendees to gain valuable knowledge and make informed decisions in light of recent economic developments.”

During the presentation, KC Conway will address the challenges and opportunities faced by businesses and individuals on a National, Regional and Local level. The interactive presentation will allow attendees to ask questions and gain expert insights.

“The recession we have been anticipating hasn’t materialized despite 11 Federal Reserve Interest Rate hikes, four bank failures and plummeting commercial real estate values. The question is ‘why,’” said Conway. “Is a recession still looming or will phenomena such as near record low unemployment and “Magnificent-Seven” tech stocks save us?”

The general public and media is invited to attend this breakfast. For reservations, please visit www.NNevadaCCIM.com. The luncheon will be held August 23, 2023 at 11:30a at the Atlantis Casino Resort. Tickets for CCIM members are $50 and non-members are $75.

About KC Conway

KC Conway is the Chief Economist at Redshoe Economics and serves as the National Economist for the CCIM Institute. With a distinguished career in economics and commercial real estate, KC Conway is recognized for his expertise in providing accurate and insightful economic analysis.

About CCIM Institute

CCIM Institute is a global community of 13,000 members, more than 50 chapters, and 30 countries that educates and connects the world’s leading experts in investment strategy, financial analysis, and market analysis.Our courses and worldwide community deploy commercial real estate investment methodologies and tools that speed the pathway between opportunity, a go/no-go decision and success for an asset, taught by instructors who are themselves industry leaders. Today, the organization, through its 50 chapters, continues to innovate best practices and elevate the commercial real estate professional through its core designation program to earn the CCIM pin— real estate’s most coveted credential — and its topical education courses offered through the Ward Center for Real Estate Studies.

About Sierra Nevada REALTORS®

Sierra Nevada REALTORS® is an association of dedicated professionals committed to the best practices in the residential real estate sales industry. Our team Association staff is always here available to provide our members with the information, education, events, resources, safety practices, and applications tools they needed to thrive. The Association works relentlessly on behalf of all members and their clients in six counties in the Sierra Nevada area— Carson, Churchill, Douglas, Lyon, Storey, and Washoe (excluding the jurisdiction of Incline Village REALTORS®. Through advocacy and community involvement to support and raise awareness on issues and organizations working to make life better for all.

