Reno musicians drop new releases: UNR ensemble and Erika Malone

Erika Malone performing at Juneteenth 2023. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
UNR Wind Ensemble

Members of the University of Nevada, Reno’s Wind Ensemble have recorded a new album, “Ave Maris Stella,” available in October, on a Grammy-winning label. Their album explores music from the 14th and 16th centuries — music written before some of their instruments existed. 

The group’s conductor, Reed Chamberlin, the director of UNR’s School of Music, arranged the album’s compositions, reimagining them for an era with drum sets and audio effects. 

The album will be available on Oct. 13 at https://www.navonarecords.com/catalog/NV6564/.

R&B singer releases new single

R&B singer Erika Malone released her new single, “Sunday Love,” in July. The song “is a smooth, sultry and romantic groove,” according to a press release, and was recorded at Tom Gordon’s Imirage Sound Lab in Sparks. 

“The song is about a woman who felt that she had found love at first sight, but the man she wanted would never answer her calls or call her back,” Malone said.

Her performance credits include; Jah Creation, V-Flo, Goldfinger, Sisters by Choice, Three Shades of Black, Shine and Musicole. 

“I was a singer with the Bob Marley One World Tour for two years, I sang in cabarets for two years, and I was the city of Sparks, Nevada’s Idol winner for two years running,” she said. “Since then, I have been writing and recording my own songs. I want to ease the pain and bring love and joy to the listening audience through my music.”

Contributing musicians include Tristian Selzer (keyboard and piano), Mark Sexton (guitar), Joe Mckenna (bass), Cliff Porter and Darryl Harris (drums), Andrea Francis (vocals) and Tom Gordon (producer/engineer).

