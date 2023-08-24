60.5 F
Judge rules O’Connor must remain at Lake’s Crossing

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

John O’Connor waits for proceedings to begin in New River Township Justice Court in 2018. Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group file photo.

Fallon man accused of murdering a fellow church member in 2018

FALLON–For the third time in as many years, a Fallon man charged in the murder of a fellow church member in 2018 was ruled incompetent Tuesday to stand trial and ordered to remain confined at Lakes Crossing, a maximum security psychiatric facility in Sparks.

John O’Connor, 53, pleaded not guilty in 2018 to four charges relating to the murder of Charles “Bert” Miller at the Church of Latter Day Saints on West Richards Street. 

The first and most serious charge was first-degree murder. O’Connor faces other charges, including battery with a deadly weapon, when he allegedly shot Miller’s brother Duane with a handgun that caused prolonged physical pain. The third count is assault with a deadly weapon, and the fourth count is having a concealed weapon without a permit. 

O’Connor pleads not guilty in Fallon church shooting

Judge William Maddox presided over a Tenth Judicial District Court hearing that took less than 15 minutes. Maddox, defense attorney Richard Davies, and O’Connor appeared on a Zoom call, as did reporters from Reno television stations. Prosecutor Lane Mills and two of Miller’s three adult children attended the hearing in the courtroom on North Maine Street.

“This is the yearly hearing to determine if Mr. O’Connor be placed in Lake’s Crossing,” said Maddox, who’s sitting in for Judge Thomas Stockard, who had a possible conflict.

Maddox said he reviewed a current report on O’Connor submitted to the court on July 18. He asked Davies if he and O’Connor had seen the report.

“I met with my client last Friday, and he had a copy with him,” Davies said.

Davies noted to the court the report was comprehensive and relied on reports from previous years that had been completed on O’Connor. 

“His report is very thorough,” Davies said of the psychiatrist.

Mills said the information in the report shows O’Connor is still a danger to himself and others.

“He still needs to be there,” Mills said.

Maddox agreed and said O’Connor remains “eligible to be placed in a forensic facility.”

“Mr. O’Connor is not a candidate for release,” Maddox added.

Maddox said a competency hearing will be scheduled near the same time in 2024. Both Mills and Davies agreed to an Aug. 17, 2024, court date, and Maddox agreed the hearing could be conducted on Zoom again.

O’Connor received his first comprehensive examination in February 2019, and two psychologists O’Connor couldn’t assist his attorney with preparing his defense. Maddox then vacated O’Connor’s trial. At the time, Mills said O’Connor did not meet the requirement for competency. Mills added if O’Connor became competent, then the State of Nevada could refile charges.

According to state law,  O’Connor is remaining in custody for 10 years, and after a review, he could serve five additional years and possibly five more years after that. Mills said the court will re-evaluate O’Connor’s competency based on medical reports.

In prior competency hearings, Davies said the Lake’s Crossing doctors have determined his client also suffers from disillusionment.

Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

