I-580 lane reductions and ramp closures for the week of August 13

Starting Sunday, August 13, drivers using Interstate 580 should prepare for more traffic disruptions.

As part of an ongoing highway project, new asphalt will be laid over the current concrete between Moana Lane and Peckham Lane. The work is to ensure a smoother drive and better preserve the highway, officials said.

From Sunday, August 13, 7 p.m. until Thursday, August 17, 5 a.m., both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-580 will be narrowed down to two lanes. The lane reductions on I-580 southbound will span from Plumb Lane to Peckham Lane.

Meanwhile, the I-580 northbound lane reductions will be between S. McCarran to Moana Lane. Several ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. throughout the week.

Travelers should be advised that the schedule may vary based on weather conditions and other unforeseen factors.

Speed limits have been lowered to 55 mph in the construction zone.

Source: NDOT.