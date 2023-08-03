87.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentEventsFeatured

Hot rods hit the streets as Hot August Nights heats up (photos)

By: Mark Hernandez

Date:

Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.

For ten days each summer Hot August Nights draws people from all over to Reno and Sparks to celebrate their love of classic cars and show off the hard work that goes into restoring and keeping hot rods looking new. 

Hundreds of thousands of car enthusiasts come to witness about 5,500 registered car participants show off their treasured, classic cars in what is considered to be the country’s number-one nostalgic classic car event. Cars on display range from classic Thunderbirds and Corvettes to Army Jeeps and vintage station wagons. There are cars present that some people have never even heard of. 

PHOTOS: Hot August Nights in Downtown Reno

Different venues throughout Reno and Sparks are hosting events that include car cruises, competitions, auctions, drag races, and free live entertainment. Those venues include the Grand Sierra Resort, the Peppermill, the Atlantis, the Nugget and Victorian Square. 

Don’t wait and go visit the different events and enjoy this yearly event that ends Aug. 6 here in the area.

Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Hot August Nights 2023. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Mark Hernandez
Mark Hernandez
Mark was born in Mexico, grew up in Carson City, and has recently returned to Reno to continue to explore and get to know the city again. He got his journalism degree in 2018 and wants to continue learning photography for both business and pleasure. Languages and history are topics he likes to discuss as well as deplete any coffee reservoirs in close proximity.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Missing in Nevada service set for Friday

Events
A ceremony to honor forgotten veterans will be conducted Friday at 10 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

No timeline for adding all county meetings to new online portal

Government
Washoe County's new meeting portal doesn't include most county committee and board meetings.

Lombardo, Democrats poised for another battle on private school voucher program

Education
Gov. Joe Lombardo is asking the Interim Finance Committee to direct $3.2 million in COVID-19 funds to the Nevada’s Opportunity Scholarship program.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

‘Lipstick on a Pig’: Mayor Schieve takes aim at downtown revitalization project 

Business
Mayor Hillary Schieve said the reason downtown has not been revitalized is because landlords are refusing to invest in updates and improvements. 

City aims to help fight against food deserts with fruit trees

Business
Reno City Council members on Wednesday approved a $4,000 grant from Nevada Plants Community Forestry to help fight against food deserts in Reno. 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC