Hot rods hit the streets as Hot August Nights heats up (photos)

For ten days each summer Hot August Nights draws people from all over to Reno and Sparks to celebrate their love of classic cars and show off the hard work that goes into restoring and keeping hot rods looking new.

Hundreds of thousands of car enthusiasts come to witness about 5,500 registered car participants show off their treasured, classic cars in what is considered to be the country’s number-one nostalgic classic car event. Cars on display range from classic Thunderbirds and Corvettes to Army Jeeps and vintage station wagons. There are cars present that some people have never even heard of. PHOTOS: Hot August Nights in Downtown Reno

Different venues throughout Reno and Sparks are hosting events that include car cruises, competitions, auctions, drag races, and free live entertainment. Those venues include the Grand Sierra Resort, the Peppermill, the Atlantis, the Nugget and Victorian Square.

Don’t wait and go visit the different events and enjoy this yearly event that ends Aug. 6 here in the area.