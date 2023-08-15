Frank Greenwood raises money to help area veterans

He’s a Marine with a mission.

For more than 20 years, Vietnam veteran Frank Greenwood has raised money to help the area veterans no matter their military affiliation and no matter where they live.

On Saturday, Greenwood and many of his friends and sponsors will host Cars & Stripes, a classic car celebration on 3306 Kietzke Lane (in front of Sportsman’s Warehouse) in Reno with proceeds benefitting area veterans. Greenwood said the car show includes all makes and models and motorcycles.

“What we do is help the veterans’ community,” Greenwood said of his Community 4 Veterans organization. “What we do for the vet we do for the family.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., cars will be on display, and trophies for best of show will be announced at 2 p.m. ahead of raffle winners. From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the Robin Street band is providing the music.

Other organizations will set up tables to promote their causes such as Honor Flight Nevada, which sells t-shirts, hats, challenge coins and books about Nevada’s World War II veterans. Proceeds will help Honor Flight with its mission to fly veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the nation’s memorials built in their honor.

Sponsors include Mission Realty, Iron Mafia Car Club, Nevada Car Coalition and Hot August Nights Event Series.

Greenwood said the grand prize is a Polaris RZR Pro XP Limited, and other prizes include a rife, handgun and whiskey package plus many other door prizes and a free barbecue for ticket holders. Greenwood and several of his donors have purchased the raffle prizes.

Raising funds for veterans has been a passion for Greenwood for decades, and this year the Sparks resident is embracing a cause that puts the spotlight on survivor benefits for spouses.

“When a vet passes away, the spouse goes away,” Greenwood said. “The spouse doesn’t get a dime. The VA (Veterans Affairs) forgets they have a family.”

Because of that current direction from the government, Greenwood wants the VA to rectify their policy involving survivor benefits.

“Everyone thinks it’s a big problem, and we really need to take care of these spouses when their vet passes away,” he pointed out.

As a Veterans Service Office (VSO) and advocate for veteran causes, Greenwood is usually one of the first people to learn of the uncertain future spouses face. He said the money is there for spouse because VA doesn’t need to ask Congress for more funds.

“They need to change the verbiage and language for spouses to continue receiving the money,” Greenwood said.

Up until this Saturday, Greenwood sits behind a small table in front of Sportsman’s Wearhouse seeking donations and selling tickets to the car show. The seven-year Marine never stops advocating for his fellow veterans. For 95 days — seven days a week — Greenwood sets up his table and talks to patrons and fellow veterans about his cause. Greenwood has been doing this since the 1990s.

Currently, Greenwood is building a data base for surviving spouses.

Always smiling, always one for the gift of gab, Greenwood said God has provided him with the opportunity to help others. Others are amazed he spends so much time seeking donations.

“A lot of people ask me what I get paid,” Greenwood said. “I tell them “What is the price of gratitude?”

He pauses and then answers with a smile. “Priceless.”